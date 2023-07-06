"Djokovic is benefiting clearly from a preferential treatment" - Tennis fans furious at Wimbledon's poor scheduling after Carlos Alcaraz complains

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships continue to shelter controversies, with Carlos Alcaraz calling out the tournament's poor scheduling, which would see him play back-to-back matches on Friday and Saturday.
The 136th edition of one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world commenced on July 3.
Since its start, the tournament has drawn flak from its fans, who have criticized the poor scheduling and lack of preparation for the rain, which led to numerous matches being suspended and pushed to the next day. On July 5, play was also interrupted twice by 'Just Stop Oil' protestors.
The top seed at Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz, and his team recently expressed displeasure with the tournament schedule after they found out that the Spaniard's second-round match was postponed a day later to Friday, July 7.
As things stand, the World No. 1 will play back-to-back matches if he advances to the third round, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 8. The organization justified this schedule by saying that they wanted to ensure that Alcaraz didn't enjoy any advantage over his potential third-round opponents.
Soon after this, tennis fans reacted to this change in Alcaraz's schedule and expressed their opinions on Twitter.
One fan stated that Novak Djokovic was benefiting from this.
"Totally pathetic the explanation since Djokovic is benefiting clearly from a preferential treatment," the fan wrote.
One fan even used Andy Murray as an example and wrote:
"And yet they’re happy to give andy and novak that advantage?"
Another opined that the rules were benefiting the Serbian at the end.
"The establishment is supporting Djokovic. Djokovic is the establishment!!!" the fan wrote.
Here are a few more fan reactions:
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with Alexandre Muller in 2R
Carlos Alcaraz will take on France's Alexandre Muller in the second round of the Major. The Frenchman beat his compatriot, Arthur Rinderknech, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round while Alcaraz knocked out Jeremy Chardy in straight sets.
This will be the first time the World No. 1 will play Muller on the tour. The Frenchman tried his luck in 2021 and 2022 to get into the main draw of Wimbledon but lost in the qualifiers. The winner of this clash will face either Nicolas Jarry or Jason Kubler in the third round of the tournament.
Carlos Alcaraz will regain his top spot if he wins the Wimbledon title. However, Djokovic will reclaim the top spot if he wins his fifth consecutive title.
How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis