"Djokovic, Berrettini & Nadal are favorites to win at Wimbledon" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev has picked his favorites for the Wimbledon title this year. The World No. 1 arrived in Mallorca to defend his title at the Mallorca Championships, an ATP 250 event held on the outdoor grass courts of Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponca.

The original plan was to inaugurate the tournament in 2020 but it was postponed due to the global pandemic and made its debut in 2021. The Russian earned his first-ever grasscourt title by defeating America's Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-2 in the final.

Upon arrival in Spain, Medvedev spoke to Diario de Mallorca, a Spanish newspaper. He recalled falling in love with the island last year and revealed his plans to stay back with his wife after the tournament this time. Although he is yet to win a title this year, Medvedev has reached three finals from the eight tournaments he has competed in.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has banned Russian and Belarusian players from playing at SW19 this year due to Russia invading Ukraine in February. As a result, Daniil Medvedev will not be able to participate in the third Major of the year. However, the Russian has picked Novak Djokovic, Matteo Berrettini, and Rafael Nadal as his favorites to win the title.

"Novak is always the favourite. He has won the last three Wimbledons that have been played. He plays very well on grass. If we talk about the best players in history on grass, I would place him at the top, although I have not seen Borg or Sampras play. From my generation, Federer and Djokovic are the best. Of course, Nadal can win any tournament he plays in and Berrettini is playing at a high level. Speaking of favourites, Djokovic, Berrettini and Nadal," Medvedev said.

The 26-year-old won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open last year when he beat Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the summit clash. Medvedev is now looking forward to his favorite part of the year — the American tour — and hopes to emulate his achievements from 2021.

"I'm looking forward to starting my best part of the year, which is the American tour and the US Open. The 2021 US Open victory was incredible. You value it more when things are not going so well. I really played very well. I have to try to follow the same path," said Medvedev.

"Transition will start when Nadal and Djokovic retire" - Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev after the 2021 US Open final

Daniil Medvedev regained the top spot in the ATP rankings earlier this month. He is followed by Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal. When asked about taking over from the Big 3, the Russian showered praise on the trio and joked that the transition might only happen once they stop playing.

World Number 2 The 2021 season of ATP Top 4: Daniil Medvedev4 titles1 Grand Slam (US Open)Davis Cup3 finals62 wins - 13 defeats (83% of wins)World Number 2 The 2021 season of ATP Top 4: Daniil Medvedev🏆 4 titles🏆 1 Grand Slam (US Open)🏆 Davis Cup▪️ 3 finals▪️ 62 wins - 13 defeats (83% of wins)▪️ World Number 2 https://t.co/fVrAzDYtQL

"When they retire. As long as Nadal and Djokovic keep playing, they will be the favourites. And this has not been the case for two years, but for fifteen. It is nothing new. They have broken all records. Without a doubt, they are two of the three best tennis players of all time. The transition will start when they retire, maybe 40 or 45 years old," said Medvedev.

