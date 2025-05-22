Djokovic lacks 1 thing not even Federer or Nadal as coach can provide: Alex Corretja shares blunt take

Former World No. 2 Alex Corretja addressed Novak Djokovic's situation ahead of the 2025 French Open. According to the Spaniard, the problem was not about Andy Murray leaving the Serb's team or any other renowned pro joining him. He also extended a heartfelt suggestion for Djokovic to perform a self-analysis and regain motivation, as it won't be back if he loses it now.

Ad

Djokovic faced a challenging period marked by early exits in crucial tournaments, including Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Indian Wells. These setbacks forced him to reconsider his situation and withdraw from the Italian Open. Although the move was to focus on recovery ahead of the French Open, it broke his participation streak since 2007. He also ended his six-month coaching partnership with Andy Murray, who started a new career in venture capitalism.

Soon after the Serb began his campaign at the ATP 250 event in Geneva, Corretja stepped forward to offer a piece of advice. He said that who coached Djokovic didn't matter, as his success in events depended on his motivation:

Ad

Trending

"It's not a matter of Andy Murray or bringing in Andre Agassi or Pete Sampras or Rafa Nadal or Roger Federer. It's about Novak Djokovic's feelings," Corretja told TNT Sports.

Corretja also explained the importance of regaining motivation for Djokovic, which not even the legendary tennis pros could help him find.

"That's why I think he needs to keep on going, searching inside again and see what he feels he can still achieve. I think it's a major season for Novak. If he doesn't win a huge event or one of the big events, I'm not so sure he will ever get back the motivation," he added.

Ad

Starting his campaign in Geneva, Djokovic has already advanced into the quarterfinals with a victory over Marton Fucsovics from Hungary.

Novak Djokovic regains confidence after securing his first clay court win in 2025

Novak Djokovic at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic has expressed confidence after securing his opening victory in the ongoing Geneva Open. The Serb described how the win has given him hope to regain form on the toughest surface throughout the tennis season.

Ad

The 37-year-old finally seemed optimistic about winning a record 25th Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.

"It's great to break the ice in a way. It's a very demanding surface. We all know how tricky it is to play on clay compared to the other surfaces. You always have to expect to play another one or two shots.

Ad

"I'm very glad to be able to play the best tennis when it was most needed. All the way through I was quite focused and pleased with the level of tennis, so hopefully that can continue," he said, as reported by BBC News.

The Serb now has another challenge lined up in Geneva, this time in the quarterfinal against the Italian player Matteo Arnaldi. The showdown is scheduled for Thursday, May 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshay Kapoor Akshay Kapoor is a tennis writer at Sportskeeda with a passion rooted in family traditions — growing up watching Novak Djokovic’s biggest matches during lively get-togethers. With a Bachelor's degree in Digital Marketing and over three years of writing experience, Akshay brings a fresh, playful perspective to the court. His love for storytelling and wordplay adds an engaging spin to every match he covers. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis