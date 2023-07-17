Several tennis fans reacted to Novak Djokovic stating that Carlos Alcaraz possesses the finest attributes of his, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer's game.

Alcaraz beat Djokovic with a 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 scoreline in an intense Wimbledon final lasting four hours and 42 minutes on Sunday. The win not only helped Alcaraz secure his first Wimbledon title but also positioned him as only the fifth man in the Open Era to claim multiple Major titles before reaching the age of 21.

At a post-match press conference following his defeat, Novak Djokovic spoke highly about Carlos Alcaraz, expressing his admiration for the young Spaniard. The 23-time Grand Slam champion stated that Alcaraz, who also won the 2022 US Open, embodies the finest qualities of him, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer.

"I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that. I think he's got basically best of all three worlds," he said.

Several tennis fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the statement made by the Serb. One fan stated that Djokovic might lose from time to time, but the respect he exudes for his opponents truly sets him apart as a true champion.

"He might lose from time to time, but he is never a looser, always a champ," a fan tweeted.

Another fan expressed their admiration for Novak Djokovic, highlighting his gentlemanly demeanor both on and off the court, regardless of the outcome.

"Joker is a gentleman win or lose, gotta love the guy," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions:

"Hope we get to play in US Open" - Novak Djokovic excited about possibility of big rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

At the post-match press conference, following his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic stated that he is looking forward to the development of his budding rivalry with the Spaniard. The Serb went on to express his strong desire to compete against Alcaraz at the upcoming US Open.

"I would hope so [this is the beginning of a big rivalry], for my sake," he said. "He's going to be on the tour for quite some time. I don't know how long I'll be around."

"Let's see. It's been only three matches that we played against each other. Three really close matches. Two already this year in later stages of Grand Slams. I hope we get to play in US Open. Why not? I think it's good for the sport, 1 and 2 in the world facing each other in almost a five-hours, five-set thriller. Couldn't be better for our sport in general, so why not?" he added

Djokovic and Alcaraz have competed against each other three times on the tour so far, with the 20-year-old leading 2-1 head-to-head. Prior to the Wimbledon final, the two met in the semifinals of this year's French Open. The Serb emerged victorious with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 scoreline, benefiting from Alcaraz suffering from nervousness-induced cramps.

The first encounter between the two on the ATP Tour took place in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Masters, where Carlos Alcaraz won 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5).

