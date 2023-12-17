Patrick Mouratoglou has questioned if Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Holger Rune would be able to dominate men's tennis like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer did.

Mouratoglou expressed his apprehensions about the fitness levels of Alcaraz, Sinner, and Rune as the three are believed to fill in the shoes of the Big 3 — Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer.

Mouratoglou recently argued that one player's absence on tour due to injury opens a door for other good players to showcase their abilities and win trophies.

"One of the main questions is physically, the three guys are very young and have been injured already. When you get injured, you leave space, you let space for others to shine and start to build their confidence," Mouratoglou said in a video message on Instagram.

The French coach stated that the Big 3 overshadowed their contemporaries with dominant performances consistently. He said:

"When you occupy the field, when you’re here, when you’re winning, there’s no space for others. That’s why Novak [Djokovic], Rafa [Nadal], and Roger [Federer], they cut the grass from under the feet of many generations of guys who would’ve been on the top."

Mouraoglou also showed faith in the young trio's strengths and capabilities but warned they must focus on staying healthy.

"Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Holger Rune are the only three young players of that generation who have the complete package and that’s why they are the three best and the potential Top 3 in the future," he said.

"They’re incredibly ambitious, they’ve won a lot at a very young age, and they have a very complete game. The real question is ‘How are they going to prepare their bodies to be able to reign constantly for a long time?’," he added.

All three youngsters have gone through injury scares already. Alcaraz was forced to pull out of the Australian Open in 2023 owing to problems in his legs.

Also, Rune has struggled with his back for months since the 2023 claycourt season and Sinner too strained his adductor during the Halle Open this year.

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal have spent nearly 18 years as World No. 1s

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer (L to R)

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal have spent a staggering 922 weeks as the top-ranked male tennis player. In terms of years, 922 weeks is approximately equals to 17 years and 10 months.

Federer drew curtains on his illustrious career in September 2022 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles and spending 310 weeks as the World No. 1. He was ranked as the top-ranked player for the last time on June 24, 2018.

Nadal, who is set to hang up his racket in 2024, has been the World No. 1 for 209 weeks thus far. He was last seated at the top on February 2, 2020. Djokovic, on the other hand, is in his 403rd week as the top-ranked player on the men's circuit and has shown no signs of stopping yet.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis