Djokovic, Nadal, Federer and Murray are the "outliers," reiterates tennis journalist, insists their consistency cannot be expected from everyone else

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray have dominated tennis for almost two decades, and leading tennis journalist Jon Wertheim has entitled them as the "outliers" of the sport.

It is very rare for players to possess such consistency over a long period of time, as the four have regularly made it to the finals of major tournaments since 2003.

However, reflecting on the "huge openings" in draws at the ongoing Australian Open, one social media user stated how the Grand Slams currently have unlocked a great chance for every other player to win titles, unlike earlier when it was only the "Big 4" that had the odds to make it all the way.

"It used to be that Djokovic, Nadal, Federer and Murray all made semis all the time. Djokovic and Nadal still won 7 of the last 9 majors, but now there are huge openings in draws. Look at Khachanov last 2 majors! Its luck of the draw," the tweet read.

In light of this statement, Wertheim pointed out that the Big 4 were a class apart from the rest. He went on to add that such players are not present in current tennis and that with the inconsistency among new-age players, including the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Theim, fans should expect Majors to produce a different winner each time.

"What we should all realize: Djokovic , Nadal, Federer, Murray were (are) the outliers ….the lack of consistency among the Medvedev, Thiem types ? That’s what’s to be expected….," he wrote in his tweet.

Medvedev entered the 2023 Grand Slam Down Under as one of the favorites. However, he failed to make it past the third round. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Serb is still in the mix for the title.

With the Russian and several other top-ranked players often crashing out of tournaments early, their consistency has become a major element that has to be questioned.

Novak Djokovic to "value" every single tournament considering it is the "last stage" of the Serb's career

Djokovic at the 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has conveyed that the current phase is the "last stage" of his professional career and therefore, he will appreciate every single match and tournament from here on.

During an on-court interview after his win against Grigor Dimitrov in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday, the Serb reflected on valuing the final stages of his career.

"Every season counts, I guess, now. When you come to last stage, last quarter of your career, you start appreciating and to value every single tournament even more, that you might not have too many left in the tank," said the World No. 5.

"But you know I have been very fortunate to do what I love. I love the sport. I love competing. It's been now almost 20 years of professional sports. I can't be more grateful than I am," he added.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion will face Alex de Minaur in the fourth round of the tournament on Monday.

