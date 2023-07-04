To celebrate his stellar success at Wimbledon, Roger Federer was honored at the Centre Court in Wimbledon on Tuesday (July 4). Appearing for the special ceremony, the Swiss icon walked to thunderous applause and a minute-long standing ovation from the crowd.

During his career, the 41-year-old won eight Wimbledon titles, the most by any male player in the tournament's history. The veteran won his last Wimbledon title in 2017, defeating Marin Cilic in the final. En route to his 2017 title-winning run, the Swiss maestro did not drop a single set.

Federer was welcomed with loud claps and cheers as he made his way to the Royal Box, where he joined his wife, Mirka, and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. Dressed in a suave suit, the 20-time Grand Slam winner's appearance has tennis fans enthralled.

One wrote on Twitter that Djokovic and Nadal, despite being successful too, will never be as charming and influential as the Swiss great.

"Djokovic or Nadal are great in their own respects but will simply never have the same aura or influence as Federer. The greatest of all time bar none," the fan wrote.

Another fan wrote that more people were in the stands to witness the retired tennis pro than watch the World No. 2 Djokovic live.

"The fact more people are here to see and respect a retired Roger Federer than Djokovic playing yesterday, speaks volumes. Just need Rafa too! The crowd would raise the roof off."

Fans continued to state that the love that Wimbledon fans have for Federer is unrivaled.

"Perhaps, never again, the Wimbledon and its fans or lovers will love another player as much as they do RF. It does not matter if anyone else win many more titles."

Below are a few more fan reactions:

Roger Federer won eight Wimbledon titles

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

Roger Federer made his Wimbledon debut in 1999, and since then, the legend has reached 12 finals, winning eight singles titles.

The Swiss maestro won his first Wimbledon match in 2001 when he defeated Christophe Rochus, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. In the same edition, he raised quite a few eyebrows after he beat Pete Sampras in the fourth round of the tournament.

The Swiss maestro won his first Wimbledon title in 2003 when he beat Mark Philippoussis in the final to lift the title. The veteran dropped just one set, in the second round, in the whole tournament.

The former World No. 1 won five consecutive Wimbledon titles from 2003 to 2007, a record that can be equaled by Novak Djokovic if he wins the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The 41-year-old won his sixth Wimbledon title in 2009, defeating Andy Roddick in the final. In 2012, he won his seventh title by beating Andy Murray in the final. The Swiss legend knocked out Djokovic in the semifinals.

