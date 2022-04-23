"Djokovic? Nothing personal but I dislike him; of all the statements he made in the last 2 years he hasn't got one right"- Adriano Panatta

Former Italian pro Adriano Panatta recently gave his thoughts on Wimbledon's decision to bar Russian and Belarusian players from competing at the All England Club later this year, while also commenting on each of the Big 3.

In an interview with Rai Radio 1, the former World No. 4 revealed that while he doesn't watch tennis a lot, he likes following Roger Federer, who, he believes, continues to be the leading face of tennis. Pannatta went on to express his admiration for 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, before articulating his criticism of Novak Djokovic.

Adriano Panatta disapproved of the Serb's controversial statements over the past couple of years, including those on vaccination.

"I am following someone like Federer, who was and always will be tennis," Panatta said. "Nadal? I enjoy watching his matches and above all, I admire him from a human point of view“ Djokovic? Nothing personal but I dislike him, I'm a bit unpleasant with all the statements he made in the last two years. He hasn't got one right."

After faltering in the second round of Monte-Carlo last week, Djokovic is currently in the semifinals of the 2022 Serbia Open. The top seed will take on Karen Khachanov on Saturday.

The 1976 Roland Garros champion proceeded to talk about the current state of Italian tennis. He described top 20 ranked Italians Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner as "strong" and "modern" players, but admitted that he follows his compatriots only for patriotism's sake.

"They are both very strong and modern, although very different from each other," the 71-year-old said of Berrettini and Sinner. "What if today's tennis bores me? Absolutely yes, now I look at Italians for patriotism, so to speak."

"Russian tennis players excluded from Wimbledon? I find it stupid"- Adriano Panatta

Wimbledon @Wimbledon Statement regarding Russian and Belarusian individuals at The Championships 2022. Statement regarding Russian and Belarusian individuals at The Championships 2022.

With its decision on Wednesday, Wimbledon became the first tournament to refuse participation to players representing Russia and Belarus, countries that are allies in executing the ongoing military assault on Ukraine.

During the same interview, Adriano Pannatta vehemently expressed his criticism of the All England Club's decision. He described it as "stupid," before citing the example of players like Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev who have publicly disclosed their condemnation of the war.

"Russian tennis players excluded from Wimbledon? I find it stupid, bulls**t, if I can use that term," Adriano Panatta said. "Among other things, Medvedev and Rublev seem to have already disagreed with what their country is doing, they are two people who are professional tennis players. Should a Russian engineer living in London then no longer have to work? This is stupid and total hypocrisy."

