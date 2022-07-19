"Djokovic won Wimbledon, Nadal won Roland Garros and Australia; there are a lot of great players ahead of me" - Carlos Alcaraz denies claims that he is the world's best player

Carlos Alcaraz has had a fantastic season to date, winning four ATP titles this year, including two Masters 1000s. He has consistently beaten some of the best players in the world en route to his victories.

The World No. 6 became the first man in history to defeat both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the same tournament on clay. His achievements this year have evoked comparisons with the sport's finest players, with Alexander Zverev recently calling him the best in the business.

Alcaraz, however, did not agree with that assessment. Speaking at a press conference at the Hamburg Open this week, he said that there are a lot of players ahead of him right now.

"I don't think I am the best player right now, I mean, Novak [Djokovic] won Wimbledon, Rafa [Nadal] Roland Garros and Australia, so there are a lot of great players ahead of me right now," Alcaraz said, adding, “I didn’t take it as a pressure. It is just motivation for me, but I don’t think I am the best player right now.”

Alcaraz is not short on confidence though. He stated that he's very comfortable playing on claycourts and has his eyes on the Hamburg Open title.

“I know that I am playing well. I feel comfortable playing on clay”, asserted Alcaraz. “I am going for the [Hamburg Open] title.”

The 19-year-old admitted that he is a more mature player now and knows how to handle his nerves in big matches. He has had a taste of high-pressure matches this year, notably at Roland Garros against fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, where he saved a match point to survive.

José Morgado @josemorgado



The 19yo, world number 6, saves a match point at 4-5* in the 4th and then comes back from 0-3 in the 5th to beat Albert Ramos 6-1, 6-7(7), 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4 and reach the 3rd round at



4h34



Unreal! Carlos Alcaraz is really something else.The 19yo, world number 6, saves a match point at 4-5* in the 4th and then comes back from 0-3 in the 5th to beat Albert Ramos 6-1, 6-7(7), 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4 and reach the 3rd round at #RolandGarros 4h34Unreal! Carlos Alcaraz is really something else. The 19yo, world number 6, saves a match point at 4-5* in the 4th and then comes back from 0-3 in the 5th to beat Albert Ramos 6-1, 6-7(7), 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4 and reach the 3rd round at #RolandGarros.4h34Unreal! https://t.co/bUBlh2GEeH

He fought hard but lost in the French Open quarterfinal to Alexander Zverev. While he made an impression at Wimbledon, he made a Round of 16 exit after a defeat to his Next-Gen rival Jannik Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz sets his sight on ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest player in the top 10, has said that his goal right now isn’t to reach the top three in the rankings but to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals to be held in Turin in November.

According to the ATP Race to Turin, Alcaraz is currently in the third spot, behind Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The top eight players at the end of the year qualify to play in the ATP Finals.

In 2021, the Spaniard emerged triumphant in the Next Generation ATP Finals. While he still qualifies for this year's tournament, Alcaraz believes that he is ready to compete with the greatest athletes in Turin.

LIVE POLL Q. Can Carlos Alcaraz make it to the top three by the end of 2022? Yes No 1 votes so far