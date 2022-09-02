"Do they ever ask the male players these type of questions?" - Tennis fans amazed by interviewer's question to Serena Williams after US Open 2R win

Serena Williams has made a great start to her final US Open campaign after entering the third round with a win over World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit. Amidst a rousing reception from a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd on Wednesday, a question posed to Williams by the on-court interviewer and her response to it drew varied reactions from the tennis fan community.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who has not had a great run of form this season, was asked if she was surprised with her own level of play so far at the 2022 US Open. Williams was at her confident best in her response, which drew a big cheer from the spectators.

"I'm just Serena, you know? Williams said with a chuckle.

Williams won the opening set in a tiebreaker before losing the second set 2-6. The American tennis legend said that she gave it her all in the deciding set as she faced the prospect of her US Open campaign coming to an early end.

The 40-year-old's confident and classy response to the question earned a fan base of its own on social media.

"Approach today with the confidence of the woman who asked the best female tennis player of all time if she's surprised by her own level of play (and the grace of Serena when she answered)," read a post on Twitter.

"Serena Williams is the best example of how to 1) confidently and openly believe in yourself and 2) effortlessly remind people who they’re talking to," read another tweet.

Here are a few more reactions to a question posed to Serena Williams during the on-court interview after her second-round win at the US Open:

Maanvi @Maanvi2501 philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_



Serena Williams: "I mean .. I'm just "Are you surprising yourself with your level?"Serena Williams: "I mean .. I'm just #Serena ." #USOpen "Are you surprising yourself with your level?"Serena Williams: "I mean .. I'm just #Serena ." #USOpen https://t.co/iJ2cUDMx5t One of the reasons why I love Serena Williams is how unabashed she is by her brilliance. She knows she is good at what she does, and is not afraid to say it. In a culture, where women are expected to downplay their ambition and intelligence, this, is always heartening to see. twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/st… One of the reasons why I love Serena Williams is how unabashed she is by her brilliance. She knows she is good at what she does, and is not afraid to say it. In a culture, where women are expected to downplay their ambition and intelligence, this, is always heartening to see. twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/st…

Renaissance Woman 🐝 @TheEmmaM @Phil_Lewis_ Same energy as the clip where Beyoncé says thank you when she’s told “you’re Beyoncé” @Phil_Lewis_ Same energy as the clip where Beyoncé says thank you when she’s told “you’re Beyoncé” 🏆

"Please return to the tennis community and family" - Roger Federer on Serena Williams' retirement

2022 US Open - Day 3

Roger Federer recently paid tribute to Serena Williams as she is set to retire from tennis after the ongoing US Open. The two players, who have 43 Grand Slam singles titles between them, share a great camaraderie and Federer sent a heartfelt message to Williams.

The Swiss great urged Williams to return to the tennis world sooner rather than later.

"Please return to the tennis community and family," Federer said in a video posted by the ATP tour. "We will always welcome you with open arms and we will always be happy to see you again so please return. And for now, enjoy this moment, enjoy the US Open."

"Enjoy everything that's coming in the next couple of weeks even though I know it might be hard for you. I am thinking of you and you have all my respect and I wish you all the very very best for the future. Take care Serena," he added.

Serena Williams will face Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the 2022 US Open on Friday. The two players have never faced each other on tour. The Australian player, ranked No. 46, enters the match against Williams with victories against Karolina Muchova and Evgeniya Rodina in her previous two matches at Flushing Meadows.

