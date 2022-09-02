"You are my idol" - Roger Federer and Pete Sampras pay tribute to Serena Williams

Serena Williams has been receiving messages of praise and admiration from around the world since she announced her plans to retire from the sport last month. The American veteran is currently in action at the 2022 US Open, where she is through to the third round with defeats of Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit.

Former World No. 1s Pete Sampras and Roger Federer became the latest players to shower the 40-year-old with praise. The official ATP social media account put out videos of both players pouring their hearts out in celebration of the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

Sampras lauded Williams and highlighted how difficult it was to stay on top and dominate the circuit for more than two decades.

"Hey Serena. Pete Sampras here. You are my idol. Congratulations on everything you've done for this game. It's absolutely incredible. Everything that you've accomplished from winning the Majors to being No. 1. It is so hard to stay on top for as long as you have. I've got the utmost respect for you and how you handle yourself on and off the court," Sampras said.

Calling his compatriot an inspiration and an icon, Sampras stated that Williams can finally put her feet up and take a well-deserved break. He was also hoping to catch up with her in the near future.

"It's an inspiration. Your'e an icon. So congratulations on it all Serena. I'm so proud of you. It's just so incredible. It's not an easy sport, and your were not given a gift to play, you went out there and earned it," Sampras said.

"You earned wins at every Major and you did it your own way, your'e own style. Now it's time to take a little break, put the feet up, enjoy a little time off and I know you have a lot going on so I just want to wish you nothing but the best. Hopefully, we can run into each other one day, catch up a little bit. It's been a while so lot's of respect and love to Serena," he added.

In a separate video, Roger Federer also heaped praise on Serena Williams, saying that he would miss her presence on the tennis circuit.

"Hey Serena, it's Roger here. I wanted to congratulate you for a most incredible career. You know what you have achieved. I know what you have done and you know what it is, it's just beyond incredible. It's probably with mixed feelings that you're leaving this wonderful sport that has given you everything and more. I wish you all the best with your family. All the best to your fans who I'm sure are going to miss you very dearly, and I am one of them," he said.

He also reminisced about the American legend's clash with Martina Hingis at the 1999 US Open, stating that he had stayed up late to watch her in action.

"I think back to '99 at the US Open when you played Martina Hingis. I stayed up late to watch you battle it out and that was the beginning to your incredible career that you've had ever since. I think the future is going to be wonderful for you," he said.

The Swiss maestro, however, asked Serena Williams to return to the sport in the future while also wishing her well for the ongoing US Open.

"Please return to the tennis community and family. We will always welcome you with open arms and we will always be happy to see you again so please return. And for now, enjoy this moment, enjoy the US Open. Enjoy everything that's coming in the next couple of weeks even though I know it might be hard for you. I am thinking of you and you have all my respect and I wish you all the very very best for the future. Take care Serena," the 41-year-old said.

Serena Williams will be in action at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night, taking on Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in the Round of 16.

