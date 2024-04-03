 "Do I get deported if a legal alien invades me?" - Andy Roddick makes fun of Donald Trump's reported remarks on illegal invaders

Andy Roddick took a dig at former U.S. President Donald Trump for his statement on deporting anyone who had "illegal aliens" invading their homes. Roddick accompanied his post with a short clip of a statement made by the latter in a speech during his visit to Greenbay, Wisconsin.

The former U.S. President had implemented strict immigration policies during his term in 2017-21. This included travel bans from specified countries and mass deportation using roundups and creating holding camps for illegal immigrants.

The sentiments were in direct contrast with his Democrat counterpart, Joe Biden who took office in 2021. Biden opted for more relaxed immigration policies albeit struggling with record levels of illegal migrants.

The leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, Trump promised to go back to cracking down on illegal immigration for a potential second term.

However, in a short clip posted on social media, Trump could be heard referring to illegal immigrants as "illegal aliens".

"If your consitituonal rights have been violated, we will defend you. If you have illegal aliens invading your home, we will deport you," Donald Trump can be heard stating as per a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The clip caught 2003 US Open champion Andy Roddick's attention, who had a hilarious take on the matter.

"Sh**. So if I get invaded I also get deported ? Do I get deported if a legal alien invades me? What happens to the invaders?" reacted Roddick.

With the US presidential elections around the corner, Roddick often takes to social media to share his political views.

Andy Roddick calls out Donald Trump-endorsed Michigan State Representative for mistakenly identifying college basketball team as "illegal invaders"

Andy Roddick interacts with the media at the 2012 US Open

Andy Roddick recently called out Michigan State Representative Matt Maddock who is endorsed by Donald Trump as per his bio on X (formerly Twitter) for misidentifying Gonzaga men's basketball team as illegal immigrants.

Maddock had shared a photo of a plane landing at Detroit Metro airport claiming that it was transporting illegal migrants. However, a journalist from the local news station WXYZ later confirmed it to be the Gonzaga men's basketball team arriving for the Sweet 16 tournament in Michigan.

Maddock received a lot of backlash on social media including from Andy Roddick for spreading misinformation.

"This has been viewed 3.7 million times. Many of whom have accepted this as fact ……. It was the Gonzaga basketball team. It was a college basketball team. Not “three buses loaded up w illegal invaders….. with a police escort,” wrote Roddick on X (formerly Twitter).

Over a decade has passed since Roddick's retirement from tennis. However, he has remained active in the sport, often appearing for Tennis Channel, while starting a podcast of his own recently, where he often talks about tennis.

