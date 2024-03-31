"Do you know what is also Sunshine Double? Me and you" - Daria Kasatkina shares heartwarming moment with girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako at Miami Open

Daria Kasatkina and girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako shared a heartwarming moment on the Tennis Channel set at the 2024 Miami Open.

Seeded tenth at the event, the Russian kicked off her campaign against Claire Liu of America. She won the match 6-0, 1-0 after her opponent had to retire due to an injury. She, however, suffered a shock defeat in the following round to 19th seed Sorana Cirstea, losing in straight sets 7-5, 6-2.

Still very much in Miami a few days after her loss, Kasatkina was spotted inside the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, March 30.

On the Tennis Channel set, Kasatkina and girlfriend Zabiiako shared an adorable moment alongside each other.

Speaking about the "Sunshine Double," Kasatkina could be heard in the background explaining to Zabiiako what exactly it is.

"Do you know how they call these two Masters, IW and Miami? Sunshine Double," Kasatkina was quoted as saying to Zabiiabko.

She then cheekily described her relationship with Zabiiabko also as a "Sunshine Double."

"Do you know what else is a Sunshine Double? Me and you," Kasatkina quipped.

The video swiftly made its rounds on social media and Kasatkina couldn't help but react to it very sheepishly with the three shy monkey emojis.

Kasatkina and Zabiiako have been in a relationship. Apart from frequently appearing on each other's social media handles, they are also the creators of the incredibly fun YouTube vlog called "What The Vlog," originally called Zabiiako & Kasatkina.

The vlog documents both their lives on tour, bringing both the ups and downs to the fans. They also have a shared Instagram account where they regularly answer fans' Q&As.

Daria Kasatkina searching for first title of 2024

Daria Kasatkina at the 2024 Miami Open - Getty Images

Daria Kasatkina, seeded 11th in the women's rankings, is yet to claim a title in 2024, having made one finals appearance.

Kasatkina kicked off her new season at the Brisbane International but was swatted aside in the quarter-finals by top seed Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets. She lost a grueling second-round match at the Australian Open to Sloane Stephens despite being one set up.

Her best result yet this season came at the Abu Dhabi Open where she reached the final. The Russian beat Diane Parry, Ashlyn Krueger, Sorana Cirstea, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, en route to a summit clash with top seed Elena Rybakina, who beat her in straight sets.

Daria Kasatkina suffered consecutive second-round losses at the Qatar Open and Dubai Tennis Championships. She reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open but succumbed to Yue Yuan of China.

The Russian is currently 10-7 in the W/L column and will look to improve that record as they head into the clay court swing.