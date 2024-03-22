Tennis fans recently made their picks on which player should join Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on Mount Rushmore of tennis.

Djokovic, Nadal and Federer, have etched their names in history with their remarkable contribution to tennis. The trio, famously called “the Big 3,” dominated the ATP tour for almost two decades. They share a staggering 66 Grand Slams among them.

Novak Djokovic is the men's Grand Slam leader with a record 24 titles. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, with 22 and 20 titles, respectively, have assumed the second and third spots at present.

Recently, a fan-created graphic of Mount Rushmore of tennis circulated on social media, where the three legends were each awarded a place on the sculpture. With the fourth place up for grabs, several tennis fans shared who according to them would be the ideal player to complete the line-up.

Many fans opted for former World No. 1 Pete Sampras. The American enjoyed an illustrious career, with 64 career titles to his name, 14 of which were Grand Slams.

It is worth noting that Pete Sampras presently owns the fourth-most number Grand Slam titles in men’s tennis. However, the 14-time Grand Slam champion was the men's record holder at the time of his retirement.

"People: come ON! Do you not understand how amazing Pete Sampras was as a tennis player? Sampras should be on that edifice…" one fan said.

Several other fans endorsed 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, who is the women’s Open Era leader. Williams lifted 73 titles in her career. She also clinched a total of 16 Majors in the women’s doubles and mixed doubles categories.

"The greatest to ever do it!" one fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Nick Kyrgios picks Andy Murray to join Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on Mount Rushmore of tennis

The quartet of Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic is also widely called "Big 4"

Nick Kyrgios, too, participated in the debate. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist opined that former World No. 1 Andy Murray deserved the fourth spot on Mount Rushmore of tennis, alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"Murray," he wrote on X.

Andy Murray has earned several accolades in his legendary career. He has bagged an impressive 46 tour-level titles so far, three of which are Grand Slams – at the 2012 US Open, and the 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon Championships.

The Brit has also featured in eight other Major finals and has won the Olympic gold twice, in 2012 and 2016.

