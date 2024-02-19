Rafael Nadal stated that his 2013 Indian Wells title win holds a special place in his storied career.

Playing in his first hardcourt tournament in 12 months, Nadal beat Juan Martin del Potro in the final of the 2013 BNP Paribas Open. He came from a set and 1-3 down to beat Argentine Del Potro 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and clinch his 22nd Masters title and a third at the tournament. It was also the Spaniard's 53rd ATP singles title and his first on the surface since Tokyo 2010.

Nadal was on the sidelines for seven months in 2012 due to a left knee injury. He made a strong return to the ATP tour in February 2013. After finishing as the runner-up in Chile, he won the claycourt titles in Brazil and Mexico.

Reflecting on his 2013 Indian Wells win, Nadal, who had his left knee taped up throughout the tournament that year, said that it remained a special achievement for him.

"2013, I think the final against Del Potro have been so special for me because it was the first tournament on hard after more than a year because I had a very important injury on my knee. And so I was outside of the tour for eight months and then I came back, I play in South America, playing in Vina del Mar, then Sao Paulo and then in Acapulco that I played great in Acapulco," he said in a video segment for the BNP Paribas Open.

He shared that he went against professional medical advice to compete in the tournament as he wanted to test his knee following injury recovery.

"But then I was not sure if I coming her or not because the doctors told me better you don't go to play too hard, but I decided to come. So I said, if I am able to win one or two matches, I will be happy. Just I want to test my knee on hard courts but after I won the event. And yeah a very, very emotional one," Nadal added.

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Doha, expected to be in action at Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Brisbane International.

After spending most of the 2023 season on the sidelines, Rafael Nadal returned to action earlier this year at the Brisbane International. He beat Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals, where he lost to Jordan Thompson.

During the defeat, the former World No. 1 sustained a muscle tear. This saw him pull out of the Australian Open. At that time, he was expected to make his competitive return at the Qatar Open, which gets underway on Monday, February 19.

However, the 37-year-old took to social media to announce that he would be pulling out of the ATP 250 event, stating that he “isn’t ready to compete.” He also said that he was hoping to compete in Indian Wells later this year.

"I will focus on keep working to be ready for the exhibition in Las Vegas and the amazing Indian Wells tournament," he said in an Instagram post.

