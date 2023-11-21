"Does anyone miss tennis?" - Iga Swiatek back in pre-season training after finishing 2023 season with WTA Finals title and World No. 1 ranking

Iga Swiatek is back to pre-season training after capping off 2023 with six titles and the World No. 1 ranking.

Swiatek won the Qatar Open, Stuttgart Open, Poland Open, and China Open in 2023, also successfully defending her French Open title. Her final title win of the season came at the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico.

The Pole had an outstanding performance at the year-end tournament, where she was vying for not just a maiden title but also the World No. 1 ranking. She overcame Marketa Vondrousova, reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka on her way to the title bout, where she defeated American Jessica Pegula in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0.

The 22-year-old eventually concluded the year atop the WTA Rankings with a 68-11 win-loss record. She also became the WTA Finals' youngest champion since Petra Kvitova (21) in 2011.

Following that, Iga Swiatek spent some time off before returning to tennis training. She posted an Instagram photo of herself in court on November 21 with the caption:

"Does anyone miss tennis?"

Iga Swiatek: "What a season that was, I saw, did and learned so much"

Iga Swiatek pictured with the Chris Evert trophy

Iga Swiatek took to Instagram following the conclusion of the 2023 WTA Finals to reflect on her successful season. She thanked her team and everyone who supported her through her ups and downs.

"What a season that was… I saw, did and learned so much. Before I’ll start my much needed vacation, I would like to leave here some words of appreciation, gratitude and some thoughts," she wrote.

"I would like to thank my team. I wouldn’t be in this place without you. I want to thank everyone who supports me every day through the ups and downs of every season," she added.

The four-time Grand Slam champion then extended her heartfelt gratitude to her WTA Tour colleagues, who pushed her to be a better version of herself through tough competition.

"And last but not least… I want to thank the amazing women I compete with on tour. Thanks to you, I constantly want to be a better player. Every one of us has our own story and we can tell those stories together through our sport. I’m grateful for you and for this opportunity. The best things happen to us when… we stop chasing them," Iga Swiatek concluded her post.