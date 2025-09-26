"Does Jelena Ostapenko have no shame?" - Fans in disbelief as Latvian suffers shock defeat to World No. 108 at China Open

Jelena Ostapenko's 2025 WTA Tour season went from bad to worse at the China Open on Friday (September 26) as she succumbed to an uninspiring second-round defeat to Australian qualifier Priscilla Hon. Following the Latvian's loss, the tennis community appeared to be perplexed at her recent form issues.Although Ostapenko impressed fans with her triumph at the Stuttgart Open in April, where she beat Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, the 28-year-old has since lost 10 of her last 15 tour-level outings. For what it's worth, the 2017 French Open titlist's latest defeat might be the worst of the lot.Jelena Ostapenko started her opener in Beijing against World No. 108 Priscilla Hon in routine fashion, getting to a 3-0 lead in the opening set. What followed, though, was a flurry of unforced errors and confusing decisions as she lost the next 11 games to lose 3-6, 0-6 in one hour and 17 minutes.Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) have since taken a dig at the World No. 24's lackluster display at the 2025 China Open. One fan's reaction summed up the general sentiment well enough.&quot;Ostapenko loses 6 games in a row to lose the set 6-3. Does she have no shame?&quot; the fan insisted on X.A few others, meanwhile, pointed out that Ostapenko has a knack for losing to lower-ranked players but doesn't give one inch to World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, against whom she has a 6-0 positive head-to-head record.&quot;Ostapenko is doing all of this just to be unseeded at Australian Open and play against Iga in Round 1,&quot; one fan joked.&quot;She literally lost to EVERYONE but not Iga,&quot; another added.The fact that Jelena Ostapenko is still ranked inside the women's top 30 despite her poor track record in 2025 was also brought up.&quot;How on earth is Ostapenko still ranked so highly? Is this a joke?&quot; one fan wrote perplexedly.Some fans also found the nature of the former World No. 5's second-round exit from the China Open to hilarious.&quot;So you're telling me Jelena Ostapenko was up 3-0 and lost NINE straight? Yeah, you got it man. Sure thing,&quot; one fan wrote sarcastically.&quot;This is actually very funny,&quot; another fan claimed.Jelena Ostapenko has dropped more than 50% of her WTA Tour matches in 2025With her most recent defeat, Jelena Ostapenko fell to a worrisome 18-19 win/loss record on the WTA Tour this year. More concerningly, the 28-year-old has won back-to-back matches at only two of her 10 tournament appearances in the last five months.While Ostapenko's 2025 season doesn't inspire confidence in her future title-winning prospects, there have been several points of the year that have seen her enjoy considerable success. In singles, apart from her Stuttgart triumph, the Latvian also finished runner-up at the Qatar Open to an in-form Amanda Anisimova earlier in February. In doubles, she teamed up with Hsei Su-wei to finish runner-up at Wimbledon to Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens, marking her second career doubles Major final after the 2024 US Open, where she partnered with Lyudmyla Kichenok to win her first title at the level since the 2017 French Open.