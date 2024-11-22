"Does this loser ever say anything smart?" - Fans slam Nick Kyrgios after Aussie calls for major Grand Slam format change

Several tennis fans have slammed Nick Kyrgios after he recently suggested altering the traditional best-of-five sets format in Grand Slams. The Australian argued that best-of-three matches should be used at the four majors until the quarter-final stage.

The topic has certainly been debated over the years. While players like Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have supported the traditional best-of-five sets format for the Major tournaments, others, such as Nick Kyrgios, have advocated for altering the format.

Speaking at The Sit-Down podcast recently, the former Wimbledon finalist argued that best-of-three-set matches up to the quarterfinals at Grand Slams would help reduce scheduling issues. He also mentioned how the shorter format could make things challenging for established players like Djokovic and Alcaraz.

"I would make Grand Slams best of three (sets) up until the quarterfinals. I think it would save us a lot of effort on scheduling. You know the first week's scheduling gets out of control with both the men's side and the women's side playing best of five and sometimes the women's matches go long, best of three. I mean, men's matches finishing till 2-3 AM, it's just not sustainable," Nick Kyrgios said (at 22:35).

Ubitennis later shared the update on X.

Several fans disapproved of Kyrgios' suggestions, with one critic questioning his credibility, pointing at his lack of Grand Slams and Masters 1000 titles.

"Does this loser ever say anything smart? Such a stupid thing to say.. you’d think with his 0 grandslams and 0 masters 1000s that he’d keep his mouth shut, like we give a shit what he says.. you have no star power “bro”," they wrote.

"If this happens let's all blame Kyrgios," a fan said.

"Always with the worst takes, admirable consistency," another commented.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans:

"is it because he doesn't have the stamina to last that long or," a fan asked.

"Spoken like a true flop," another chimed in.

"this bum 😭," one fan said.

Kyrgios had previously proposed altering the women's Grand Slam format following Aryna Sabalenka's triumph over Zheng Qinwen in the US Open quarterfinals.

Nick Kyrgios will be back in action at the Brisbane International in December

In Picture: Nick Kyrgios, Nitto ATP Finals - Day Two - (Source: Getty)

Nick Kyrgios has largely been sidelined by career-threatening wrist and knee injuries since his quarterfinal appearance at the 2022 U.S. Open. The 29-year-old’s last ATP Tour appearance was at the 2023 Stuttgart Open, where he lost to Wu Yibing 5-7, 3-6 in the opening round.

Kyrgios has now confirmed his participation in the upcoming Brisbane International. The Aussie revealed he underwent wrist reconstruction which will help him play in front of his home supporters.

"I played that amazing year in 2022. Then at the finals in Wimbledon and US Open, that's when I started feeling some issues in my wrist. I had that wrist reconstruction and now I'm feeling amazing. It was a 15 miracle per cent chance that I was going to get back to playing at this level and here we are. To get back out there in front of the home fans is going to be sick," said Kyrgios (via abc.net.au).

Ahead of his return to the ATP Tour, Nick Kyrgios issued a stern warning to his opponents, suggesting that his comeback would likely not be met with many pleased faces.

