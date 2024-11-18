"I don't think there'll be too many happy faces seeing me back" - Nick Kyrgios sends stern warning to rest of tour ahead of comeback

Nick Kyrgios has issued a stern warning to his competitors on the ATP Tour as he prepares for his competitive return to the sport. The Australian has expressed the desire to compete in the Brisbane International, which is scheduled for late December.

Kyrgios last featured on the ATP Tour at the 2023 Stuttgart Open, losing 5-7, 3-6 in the opening round to Wu Yibing. The former World No.13 had earlier withdrawn from the US Open to undergo a knee injury, and following his loss in Stuttgart, he tore a ligament in his right wrist.

The 29-year-old underwent a secret wrist relocation surgery and made an appearance as a pundit at the 2024 Wimbledon. He also had a practice session with 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic at the All England Club during which he realized he was ready for a comeback.

Kyrgios is now scheduled to begin his 2025 season at the Brisbane International on December 29. As such, he has sent a strong message to his competitors on the ATP tour. Speaking on the podcast 'The AO Show' by Tennis Australia, the 29-year-old said:

"Whether a player wants me to come back or not, I don't think there will be too many happy faces seeing me back on the tour. I had a lot of friends and also a lot of people that didn't get along with me which I think is completely normal in sport and I think the tennis world needs a bit more of that." [5:40 onwards]

Kyrgios added that he has good relationships with American players and had received a lot of support from them during the injury hiatus. He also confessed to drawing inspiration from former Aussie tennis ace Dominic Theim and expressed a desire to win some big matches in 2025.

"I think people whom I have drawn inspiration from, someone like Dominic Theim, he also went through a major surgery and his one wasn't as severe as mine and to see him getting to a challenging level and play some Grand Slams was a bonus. I wanna get back and win some big matches," he added.

Nick Kyrgios reveals Novak Djokovi's words which made him realise he could make a comeback

The Championships - Wimbledon 2022 - Nick Kyrgios loses to Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final (Image: Getty)

Nick Kyrgios admitted to fearing the end of his tennis career during his rehabilitation period, but his situation gradually improved. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist appeared as a pundit at the 2024 Wimbledon, where he practiced with Novak Djokovic for three days. At the time, Djokovic believed that Kyrgios was ready to make a comeback.

"Novak, I hit with him for three days. I was only starting to serve then, and he was like, 'It doesn't look like you've had surgery, you're moving really well, you're playing really well," Nick Kyrgios said (via Talk Sport).

The 29-year-old recalled looking at his team and realizing that his competitive return was indeed possible after receiving confirmation from the Serbian. Before embarking on his ATP Tour, the Aussie will also participate in the World Tennis League, an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

