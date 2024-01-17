Does Mirra Andreeva's sister play tennis? Everything to know about sibling of the Russian who beat Ons Jabeur at Australian Open 2024

Mirra Andreeva's sister Erika Andreeva is a tennis player like her and has even competed in Grand Slams.

Erika Andreeva is a teenager like her younger sister Mirra and is currently ranked 113th in singles. As a junior, she reached the final of the girls' singles event at the 2021 French Open.

Andreeva won three ITF titles on the senior circuit and made her WTA Tour debut in 2022 at the Ladies Open in Lausanne. She recorded her first win by defeating Anna Blinkova in the opening round.

That year, the Russian also made her Grand Slam debut when she qualified for the main draw of the US Open. However, she was beaten by Petra Kvitova in the first round. The following year, Andreeva made her WTA 1000 debut at the Miami Open and reached the second round by beating Ashlyn Krueger. She also competed in the main draw of the French Open for the very first time.

The Russian also competed in doubles with sister Mirra Andreeva and they reached the Round of 16 at the Madrid Open.

The 19-year-old started the 2024 season at the Canberra International, which is a WTA 125 event, and endured a second-round exit. She then entered the qualifying rounds of the Australian Open seeded fifth and started with a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win over Kaylah McPhee.

However, the Russian was then beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Polina Kudermetova, who is the sister of Veronika Kudermetova.

Mirra Andreeva registered the first Top-10 win of her career at Australian Open 2024

Mirra Andreeva at the Australian Open

Mirra Andreeva, who is currently ranked 47th in the world, notched the first Top-10 win of her career as she thrashed sixth seed Ons Jabeur 6-0, 6-2 in the second round of the Australian Open.

The Russian previously beat Bernarda Pera 7-5, 6-2 before triumphing over the player she called her idol. She will next face Diane Parry in the third round, and it will be the second meeting between the two, with Andreeva previously beating her in the first round of the 2023 French Open.

The winner of the match will face either ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova or Storm Hunter in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Mirra Andreeva has already produced some promising performances in her young career, notably reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon. She also made it to the Round of 16 in two WTA 1000 tournaments in Madrid and Beijing.