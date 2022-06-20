Does Wimbledon have a dress code? A detailed look into the grasscourt Major's desired attire for players

Wimbledon is the oldest of the four Grand Slams and one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

Over the years, the tournament has seen several great players grace the lush grass courts of the All England Club and mesmerize spectators. The Grand Slam is also very well-known for its strict dress code.

It is mandatory for all the players in the tournament to wear all-white attire while competing, according to a statement on Wimbledon's official website:

"Competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white and this applies from the point at which the player enters the court surround. White does not include off white or cream. There should be no solid mass or panel of colouring. A single trim of colour around the neckline and around the cuff of the sleeves is acceptable but must be no wider than one centimetre (10mm)," the statement reads.

The all-white rule also applies to shorts, shoes, socks, headbands, bandanas or any piece of clothing donned by a player on court. Only a single trim of colour is allowed and that too must be no more than one centimeter wide.

"The back of a shirt, dress, tracksuit top or sweater must be completely white," the rules state. "Shorts, skirts and tracksuit bottoms must be completely white except for a single trim of colour down the outside seam no wider than one centimetre (10mm). Caps (including the underbill), headbands, bandanas, wristbands and socks must be completely white except for a single trim of colour no wider than one centimetre (10mm). Shoes must be almost entirely white. Soles and laces must be completely white."

What is the reason behind Wimbledon's strict dress code?

The tournaemnt's dress conde dates back to the 19th century

Wimbledon's strict dress code dates way back to the late 19th century when the competition started. Back then, white was considered the ideal colour to be worn by tennis players because it would diminish the visibility of sweat stains.

Stains would have been apparent on any other colour, so it was decided that all-white attire would be used. This rule has remained unchanged from the Victorian Era to the present day.

However, some players are not huge admirers of Wimbledon's all-white dress code. Andre Agassi refused to compete in the tournament from 1988 to 1990 because of this.

The grasscourt Major's greatest-ever male champion, Roger Federer, also had his fair share of controversy regarding the dress code. The Swiss wore orange-soled shoes while competing in his first-round match in 2013 and was told by the tournament organizers to change them.

The all-white rule has been a permanent fixture at Wimbledon and adds to the charm of the oldest Slam.

