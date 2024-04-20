Taylor Fritz's influencer girlfriend Morgan Riddle has shared her review of Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Riddle, an ardent fan of Swift, shared her decision to listen to the album via a captioned social media post. According to Riddle, she had been patiently waiting to listen to Beyonce's latest album Cowboy Carter.

However, the release of Swift's album caused her plans to change as she hinted at listening to it while deep-cleaning her apartment.

"Have patiently waited to listen to cowboy carter until ttpd released and i have an apartment to deep clean all day," Riddle wrote in an Instagram post.

The influencer went on to post about the song 'thanK you aIMee', in which Swift has taken a jibe at Kim Kardashian and North West, Kardashian's daughter with Kanye West. Riddle indicated that North had the opportunity to do the "funniest thing ever" by replying to Swift's dig.

"North has the chance to do the funniest thing ever," Riddle wrote in another Instagram post.

Riddle also proceeded to briefly review the album. The 26-year-old revealed her favorite songs from the album, but also criticized it for lacking variety.

"I wish there was more variety between the songs. I really liked 'So Long, London', 'Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?'," she said.

However, the influencer lauded Swift for her ability to keep writing songs and releasing albums frequently. While The Tortured Poets Department is the singer-songwriter's first release of 2024, last year, she released two re-recorded albums.

"Mostly I'm just so impressed with how much she's able to create and push out song after song. I'm like, does this woman get writer's block? It doesn't seem like she takes time off," Riddle added.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle and Taylor Swift carried similar purses at this year's Super Bowl

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle at the 2024 Australian Open

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers contested this year's Super Bowl on February 11. Taylor Swift was in attendance as she rooted for boyfriend Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' tight end. Morgan Riddle also attended the Super Bowl.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend later took to social media to show the uncanny similarity between her purse and the one carried by Swift. Both carried football-shaped purses. Riddle captioned the post:

"Great minds think alike!"

On the tennis front, Riddle's boyfriend Fritz is currently competing at the Bavarian International Tennis Championships, where he is set to face Cristian Garin in the semifinals after defeating Jack Draper in the quarterfinals.

