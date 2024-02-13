"Great minds think alike!" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle jokes after twinning with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently shared a side-by-side picture of herself wearing a purse similar to what Taylor Swift carried at the Super Bowl.

This year's Superbowl took place on February 11, 2024, and was played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs emerged victorious as they eked out a win in overtime. Taylor Swift was in attendance at the event cheering for her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to point out that both her and Swift had donned a similar football shaped purse. She posted a picture of each of them with their purses.

"Great Minds think alike!" Morgan Riddle captioned her post.

Source- Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle narrates harrowing experience from the Super Bowl

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle pictured at the Laver Cup 2022

Morgan Riddle attended the recently concluded Super Bowl in Las Vegas and took to social media to share her disturbing experience at the event.

The 26-year-old stated that she was harassed, groped, grabbed, and catcalled during the Super Bowl weekend.

"Wasn’t going to post about this but I actually think it’s important to. I can’t believe the level of harassment we dealt with this weekend from men. In the last 3 days I’ve been grabbed, groped, harassed, cat called incessantly – basically every few minutes when we were out in public. And it was really bad at the game today," Taylor Fritz's girlfriend wrote on Instagram.

Riddle stated that she couldn't enjoy the game as she was constantly being bothered by drunk male fans.

"We couldn’t even enjoy the game without getting bothered by drunk, rude, gross male fans. It’s extremely stressful and scary," she added.

The American influencer shared a disturbing incident when a man started to make advances on her.

"There was a father at the game with his son who looked about 10 years old. He used his kid as a vehicle to try to hit on us – and his own son, a child, turned to him and said, 'Dad, what are you doing?' how do you think little boys become obnoxious men?" Riddle wrote.

Riddle advised her male followers to be more considerate of female sports fans.

"But I just hope any guy reading this understands the gravity of your words and actions. We’re all just there to try and watch the football game. Getting grabbed by grown men is scary and I’m sensitive," she concluded.