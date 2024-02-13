Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently revealed her disturbing experience at the NFL's Super Bowl 2024, which has elicited angry reactions from tennis fans around the globe.

Just like countless football fans, Riddle was present at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, yesterday to witness history unfold as the Kansas City Chiefs became the first back-to-back Super Bowl champion in two decades after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

However, Riddle's time at the event was marred by a distressing ordeal, as she took to her Instagram account to share her harrowing experience. She revealed that she was "grabbed, groped and harassed" by "drunk, rude and disrespectful male fans."

"I can’t believe the level of harassment we dealt with this weekend from men. In the last 3 days I’ve been grabbed, groped, harassed, cat called incessantly – basically every few minutes when we were out in public," she wrote via Instagram Stories.

"And it was really bad at the [Super Bowl] game today. We couldn’t even enjoy the game without getting bothered by drunk, rude, gross male fans. It’s extremely stressful and scary," she added.

Understandably, tennis fans were outraged by the incident and expressed their anger via various social media platforms. One Reddit user wrote:

"She was groped? What the f*ck? People do this s*it in public at the Super Bowl? F*cking grim stuff."

Another user felt "sorry" for Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle and wrote:

"This sucks. I feel sorry for her, no one should ever go through anything like this."

One X (formerly Twitter) account posted:

"Men are disgusting."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle says she had never encountered such an experience in tennis

Morgan Riddle made it clear that she had never experienced anything as distressing as the incident at the Super Bowl while attending tennis tournaments.

For those unaware, the 26-year-old social media influencer frequently accompanies her boyfriend Taylor Fritz to his matches.

"I have male sports fans who follow me and luckily I’ve never experienced something like this with tennis," Riddle wrote on her Instagram story.

Riddle also urged men reading her post to realize the serious impact their "words actions" can have on women and added:

"But I just hope any guy reading this understands the gravity of your words and actions. We’re all just there to try and watch the football game. Getting grabbed by grown men is scary and I’m sensitive."