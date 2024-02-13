"Men can be terrible but had the best weekend": Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shares trip highlights after unpleasant Super Bowl experience

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle had a fun night out with her girlfriends after suffering an unpleasant experience at Super Bowl LVIII.

Riddle recently went to watch the match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. However, her experience turned out to be an unpleasant one as during the game she was harassed by a group of drunk men. She further mentioned that she was grabbed, groped, and catcalled for the past three days. She also shared that the situation made her stressed and scared.

In another story, the American shared that there was a father in the game who used his son to hit on her and her friends, which even surprised his kid. She then mentioned that this was the first time she had experienced something so disappointing even though she was just there to watch a game of football.

RIddle's Instagram Story 1

Riddle's Instagram Story 2

The 26-year-old took to Instagram again to share another story, but this time there was a positive end to it. She said that though men can be terrible, she had a great weekend with her friends regardless.

"ok so men can be terrible but truly truly had the best weekend with the girls," Riddle on her Instagram.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram Story

Taylor Fritz is all set to defend his title at the 2024 Delray Beach Open

Taylor Fritz ready to defend his title

After a topsy-turvy start to the 2024 season, Taylor Fritz is all set to defend his Delray Beach Open title.

In 2023, the American was the first seed in the tournament. He defeated Miomir Kecmanovic in the finals in three sets to win the title.

Fritz hasn't found much success yet in the 2024 season. He kicked off his season at the United Cup where he picked up a win over Cameron Norrie in singles for Team USA but they were eventually knocked out in the group stages.

The 26-year-old then entered the Australian Open where he finally found some success. After surviving a five-setter in the first round, he defeated the likes of Hugo Gaston and Fabio Marozsan to reach the fourth round where he faced 2023 Australian Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas. Fritz defeated the Greek in four sets to reach the quarterfinals of the Happy Slam for the first time in his career.

The former World No. 5 came up against Novak Djokovic who ended the American's brilliant run in four sets.

Taylor Fritz will now enter the Delray Beach Open as the defending champion. After receiving a bye in the first round due to his number one seeding, the American will face an in-form Nuno Borges in the second round to start his defense.