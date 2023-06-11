"Doesn't get enough sh*t the way he degrades women's tennis players" - Tennis fans slam Nick Kyrgios for seemingly mocking French Open women's final

Tennis fans have heavily criticized Nick Kyrgios for his mockery of the 2023 French Open women's final.

Iga Swiatek secured her fourth Grand Slam title, defeating Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in a nail-biting final. Swiatek dominated the early stages of the game, winning nine of the first 11 games. However, Muchova refused to be beaten and staged an impressive comeback, pushing the match into a third set.

The win not only secured the Pole's World No. 1 ranking but also allowed her to defend her French Open title. Swiatek now has a 28-2 record at Roland Garros.

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, took to social media and asserted that the women's final and semifinal matches were far superior to the men's semifinal matches, featuring Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, and Alexander Zverev. She used this as an example to refute those who claim that women's tennis is "dull and unexciting."

"Don’t tell me women’s tennis boring! The semis were better and now this final is fantastic! Yes the 2nd set of Alcaraz Joker was amazing but the match was blah and the Rudd Zverev match was BLAHHH . Thank goodness for the ladies!" Stubbs tweeted.

Nick Kyrgios replied to Stubbs' tweet with a laughing emoji.

Tennis fans took to social media to express their disapproval of Kyrgios' mocking statement. One fan pointed out that Kyrgios had never been properly held accountable for his degrading remarks towards women's tennis and players.

"Kyrgios doesn't get enough sh*t for the way he degrades women's tennis players specifically. It's a repeated pattern after a women's final. He was weird as hell about Ash Barty for like a whole year. He's made sh*tty comments about coco, someone who's always been kind about him," a fan tweeted.

One fan expressed that Nick Kyrgios' behavior was not surprising and labeled him a 'misogynist'.

"Nicks just a bit of a misogynist Rennae. He know the ladies matches have been way more entertaining," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Iga Swiatek wins 2023 French Open, etches her name in history books

Iga Swiatek with her French Open title

Iga Swiatek has participated in four Grand Slam finals so far and has emerged victorious in all of them. Her wins include the US Open in 2022, as well as the French Open in 2020, 2022, and 2023.

This remarkable achievement has placed her in an elite group of female tennis players who won their first four Major finals. The only other players to have accomplished this feat in the Open Era are Monica Seles and Naomi Osaka.

By winning the 2023 French Open, not only did Swiatek become the youngest player since Seles to win consecutive titles in Paris, but she also became the youngest player since Serena Williams at the 2002 US Open to win a fourth Major title.

Only Chris Evert, Steffi Graf, and Justine Henin have won more titles at the claycourt Slam than Iga Swiatek, who also has an incredible 93.3 winning percentage at the tournament.

