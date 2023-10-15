"Doesn’t seem like Bryan Shelton is going to be as clingy" - Ben Shelton's father-son coaching dynamic differs from others, says tennis analyst

Tennis analyst Gill Gross has suggested that Ben Shelton's coaching relationship with his father, Bryan, differs significantly from players like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev, who are also coached by their fathers.

Shelton has been coached by his father, Bryan, since June, following the 57-year-old's retirement as the head men's tennis coach at the University of Florida.

Replying to questions sent in by tennis fans on the 'Monday Match Analysis' podcast, Gross was questioned about the reasons behind Ben Shelton's father-son coaching relationship being lauded, while Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud's similar dynamics were met with criticism.

Gross suggested that a key factor contributing to the success of their dynamic, as opposed to other players, was Shelton's father's willingness to hand over the reins to another coach.

"I also think that there is some things that play when it comes to Bryan Shelton and Ben that are unique from the other three and that should be pointed out. It seems like Bryan Shelton is very, very much willing to not be Ben’s coach. Because when Ben first went on tour, Bryan wasn’t the coach it was Dean Goldfine," Gross said at 54:30 on the 'Why is Alcaraz "Struggling" Now? | Mailbag' episode.

Gross also expressed his belief that Bryan Shelton would be less "clingy" as a coach compared to other fathers on tour. He highlighted the contrast between Tsitsipas, Zverev and Casper Ruud's struggles to incorporate outside expertise, while Ben Shelton had already explored that dynamic.

"But in that sense that Bryan wasn’t the coach when they started, obviously it just seems like they’re just, it doesn’t seem like Bryan is going to be as clingy as some of the other coaches have been. Zverev has tried to bring outside people and it hasn’t worked. Stefanos has tried to bring outside people and it hasn’t worked. Ruud hasn’t even tried to bring someone in. Ben has already had that setup where Bryan is not traveling and it’s an outside coach," he added.

"If Ben Shelton has a period of stagnation, it'll come" - Gill Gross on criticism for American's coaching dynamic with father Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton being coached by father Bryan Shelton

Gill Gross also commented on the lack of criticism directed at Ben Shelton's coaching relationship with his father, Bryan, as compared to the significant criticism faced by Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud.

Gross asserted that if the American experienced a similar period of "stagnation" as Tsitsipas, Zverev and Ruud had, his working relationship with his father would undoubtedly be questioned.

"The first thing is I guarantee you if Ben has a period of stagnation in his mid-20’s, like Tsitsipas, Zverev and Ruud have had and Bryan, his father, is still his coach, don’t worry it’ll come. Just give it time," he said.

"If that happens, the father-son thing is going to get brought up. It’s going to get put under a microscope, that’s just what happens. So when it comes to Bryan, just give it time. If the results suggest that there is some questioning to be had with Bryan Shelton, the questioning will happen," he added.