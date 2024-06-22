The pricing for Daniil Medvedev's tickets for a meet-and-greet has sparked comparisons to the prices charged by Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz's for a similar event. Fans have expressed their delight at Medvedev's decision to offer very reasonable prices for the clinic.

The Russian kicked off his grasscourt season at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, beating Nuno Borges 7-6(4), 6-4 in his opening match. However, his campaign came to an early end in the second round, as he suffered a narrow 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(5) loss to Zhang Zhizhen.

Daniil Medvedev has opted to make good use of his unexpected time off before the Wimbledon Championships by giving fans the opportunity to take part in a wellness clinic at the Roehampton Club in London.

The clinic, set to take place on June 26, will feature a tennis HIIT workout and a pilates recovery session, followed by a meet-and-greet with the World No. 5 over snacks and drinks. Participants will also receive "luxury wellness gifts" from Lacoste, RawQ and more, all for £200 ($253).

Tennis fans on social media were delighted by the "insanely reasonable" price for a meet-and-greet with Daniil Medvedev.

"That’s insanely reasonable imo — you’re paying 200 euros for a meet and greet with a former world no. 1. For super random reference me and my wife paid $150 usd to do a meet and greet with a 2000s pop star that is currently doing a tour and it’s not like he was ever on top of the charts at any point in his life lol," one fan commented.

"Tennis session, pilates session, luxury gifts and meeting and snacks with Medy.. Not bad for 200 bucks," another fan chimed in.

"I’d go if I lived there. £200 seems very reasonable, unlike the thousands of dollars other tennis players charge for meeting them. I hope people go! 🐙," said another.

Some fans also drew a comparison between the Russian's clinic and similar events by other members of the tennis community. One fan pointed out how affordable it is compared to the $150,000 price tag Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz charged per person for private tennis sessions during the Netflix Slam.

"That doesnt seem terribly priced compared to that nadal alcaraz netflix slam meet n greet lol," the fan posted.

Another fan also contrasted it with the $7,500 price tag for a one-and-a-half-hour private session with Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

"That's super affordable compared to Patrick M who charges like 10,000$ an hour or some sh*t," said another.

Meanwhile, others joked that their fear of the intensity of the HIIT session was holding them back from paying for the meet-and-greet with Daniil Medvedev.

"I would honestly do it if there wasn’t the significant risk I would drop dead from the 1 hour HIIT workout," a fan commented.

"Same can we do a not hiit simple hitting balls lol," another fan wrote.

Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz gear up for Wimbledon 2024; Rafael Nadal announces his withdrawal

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon 2023

Both Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz have made unfortunate starts to their preparations for the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, which is set to commence on July 1.

Similar to Medvedev's early exit in Halle, Alcaraz's title defense at the Queen's Club Championships also ended in the second round with a 7-6(3), 6-3 loss to Jack Draper.

Having been replaced by Novak Djokovic as the World No. 2 after his loss, the Spaniard will enter Wimbledon as the third seed and defending champion unless Djokovic withdraws due to his knee injury.

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, has decided to withdraw from the grasscourt Major in favor of preparing for the upcoming Paris Olympics on clay, where he will also team up with Carlos Alcaraz for doubles.

