Serena Williams' former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, had a tongue-in-cheek reaction to the high fees being charged by Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz for private tennis sessions.

Nadal and Alcaraz are set to face off in a highly anticipated exhibition match in Las Vegas on March 3. The event, called the 'Netflix Slam, will take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and will be hosted by MGM Resorts.

Beyond the blockbuster showdown between the Spanish duo, the add-on experiences offered by MGM Resorts have added an extra layer of excitement to the event. This includes private tennis sessions with both Nadal and Alcaraz, priced at a staggering $150,000 per person, which are already sold out on the resort's official website. Additionally, a joint group session with the two is available for $50,000 per person.

The duo's pricing stands out compared to the other players offering similar services. For instance, a group clinic with Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe is priced at $25,000 per person, while sessions with John Isner and Sam Querrey, as well as with Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan, cost $2000 and $1,000 per person, respectively.

Patrick Mouratoglou, who previously received flak from tennis fans for charging $7,500 for one-on-one sessions, had a humorous reaction to the exorbitant fees being charged by Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, and the other players, quipping that he had found even pricier sessions than his own.

"I found more expensive than me!" he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Rafael Nadal: "Carlos Alcaraz is a super complete player, I don't see any weaknesses in him for his age like I had"

Rafael Nadal recently lavished praise on Carlos Alcaraz, describing his level of play as "incredible." The 22-time Grand Slam champion also hailed Alcaraz as a well-rounded player, conceding that, unlike himself at the same age, the 20-year-old did not have any glaring weaknesses in his game.

"He is very good and very young. Let's see how he manages it and how his body responds. Carlos has an incredible level of tennis. He is a super complete player. I don't see any weaknesses in him for his age like I had. I served much worse than him, I had a worse volley, a worse slice, a worse backhand...," he said.

Following the Netflix Slam exhibition event, Nadal will make his return to the ATP tour at the Indian Wells Masters, which commences on March 6. The 37-year-old has been on the sidelines since sustaining a muscle tear during his Brisbane International comeback in January.

Alcaraz will also be in action at the Indian Wells Masters, aiming to defend his 2023 title. The Spaniard defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-2 in the final last year to clinch his maiden title at the event.

