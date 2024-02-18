Tennis fans are taken aback by the high fees being charged by Rafael Nadal for a private tennis session.

Nadal is set to square off against Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster exhibition match called the 'Netflix Slam' on March 3. The event will be hosted by MGM Resorts, with the match taking place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The highly anticipated event has garnered attention for more than just the match, as MGM Resorts has arranged several add-on experiences for fans, including private tennis sessions with both players. Each private session with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz costs a whopping $150,000 and has already sold out on the resort's official website. Furthermore, a joint group clinic with the two is priced at $50,000 per person.

Beyond the Spanish duo, there's also a group clinic with Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, which costs $25,000 per person. Meanwhile, a group session with John Isner and Sam Querrey is set at $2,000 per person, while a similar session with Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan is priced at $1,000 per person.

Tennis fans were shocked at the exorbitant price for a private session with Rafael Nadal, with one fan criticizing the tendency of players to charge such "obscene" fees.

"This has been true for such a long time in tennis lol. If you want to practice even with former top players, the price is obscene. This is true even if you are a young player trying to play juniors," the fan posted.

Comment byu/Keinishikori356 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Another fan questioned how Nadal's academy could possibly be in debt despite the former World No. 1 charging such high prices for private sessions. This is in reference to tennis commentator Craig Shapiro's recent claim that the Spaniard's ambassadorship deal with the Saudi Tennis Federation wiped out a 'huge debt' on his academy.

"How the hell is the Rafael Nadal academy in debt when he's charging $150k for lessons," the fan wrote.

Comment byu/Keinishikori356 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Meanwhile, other fans were shocked at Carlos Alcaraz having the same asking price as the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

"Somehow I didn't think Rafa and Carlos would have the same asking price," a fan commented.

"Really makes no sense," another fan chimed in.

Comment byu/Keinishikori356 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Comment byu/Keinishikori356 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Keinishikori356 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Keinishikori356 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Keinishikori356 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Keinishikori356 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Keinishikori356 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Rafael Nadal: "This is going to be my last year but I don't confirm it 100%, I'll say it before Roland Garros"

2024 Brisbane International: Day 1

After sustaining a muscle tear in his hip area during his comeback at the Brisbane International, Rafael Nadal was forced to pull out of the 2024 Australian Open.

The Spaniard was expected to make his return to the tour at the Qatar Open. However, he recently announced that he wasn't "ready to compete yet" and delayed his comeback to the Indian Wells Masters.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion recently disclosed that 2024 was likely to be his final year on tour. However, he refrained from confirming the news, stating his intention to make an official announcement prior to this year's French Open.

"This is going to be my last year but I don't confirm it 100%. I will go day by day. I'll say it before Roland Garros. I give myself a few months of caution. You know that things can happen, so I can't define things months in advance after a year without competing," he said.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here