Tennis commentator Craig Shapiro recently revealed that Rafael Nadal's academy has benefitted from the Spaniard's ambassadorship deal with the Saudi Tennis Federation.

The state-owned tennis body of Saudi Arabia appointed Nadal as its ambassador in a bid to strengthen its presence in the sport. The announcement was made on January 15, 2024, just days after the 22-time Grand Slam champion announced his withdrawal from the Australian Open.

Notably, the Spaniard's ownership of a team in the E1 World Championships has grabbed eyeballs following the announcement. The first grand prix of the E1 World Championships, which is an all-electric water boat racing competition, was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from February 2-3.

The Spaniard's team, called Team Rafa, finished third in the standings after the conclusion of the first leg. Shapiro recently came across a fan question regarding the tennis icon's probable motivation for being involved in the Jeddah racing event.

"Nadal is involved in something called E1 series in Jeddah. Must be his passion, I guess. Opinion," the fan asked.

In response, Shapiro didn't comment on the Spaniard's association with the series but revealed that the financial gains he made from the Saudi Tennis Federation deal helped his academy get rid of 'huge debt'.

"I was told they had huge debt on the academy and that got wiped out by the Saudi deal they did," Shapiro said.

Apart from the 22-time Grand Slam champion, Tom Brady, Virat Kohli, and Didier Drogba are among the other notable sporting personalities who own an E1 team. The subsequent races will be held in Venice, Marbella, Monaco, Geneva, Rotterdam, and Hong Kong.

Rafael Nadal to open an academy in Saudi Arabia

As an ambassador of the Saudi Tennis Federation (STF), Rafael Nadal would be responsible for mentoring budding champions of the Gulf nation. He is also set to establish a branch of Rafa Nadal Academy in the country. Currently, his academies are situated in Kuwait, Greece, Mexico, and his hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, Spain.

After taking over as the top representative of STF, the Spaniard expressed his excitement over the new role, saying:

"Everywhere you look in Saudi Arabia, you can see growth and progress and I’m excited to be part of that. I continue to play tennis as I love the game. But beyond playing I want to help the sport grow far and wide across the world and in Saudi there is real potential."

The 37-year-old further voiced his wish to improve the lives of kids in Saudi Arabia by using his tennis expertise as a tool. He said:

"The kids here today are looking to the future and have a real passion for all sports. If I can help them pick up a racket or simply get fit and enjoy the benefits of healthy living, then I’ll be happy to have made a difference."

