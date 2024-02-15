Rafael Nadal has said that the 2024 ATP Tour season will most likely be his last as a professional tennis player.

Nadal was out of action for most of 2023 due to a hip injury that required arthroscopic surgery. After completing his post-surgery rehabilitation process, the Spaniard announced his much-awaited return to the pro tour at the 2024 Brisbane International.

The 14-time French Open champion was in good form during his first two matches, winning both in straight sets. However, he picked up a muscle tear in his left hip during his last-four encounter against Jordan Thompson, which he lost in three sets.

Rafael Nadal then withdrew from the Australian Open weeks later, asserting that his body wasn't ready for the toils of best-of-five tennis. The 22-time Major winner will also be sitting out of the Doha ExxonMobile Open next week.

He will next play against Carlos Alcaraz at an exhibition event in Las Vegas in March and is also hopeful of participating at the Indian Wells Masters.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena COPE on Wednesday (February 14), the Spaniard said that next year will most likely be his last on the ATP Tour. The 37-year-old did concede, however, that he will refrain from making a definitive announcement about his retirement until this year's French Open.

"This is going to be my last year but I don't confirm it 100%. I will go day by day. I'll say it before Roland Garros," the Spaniard told Cardena COPE. "I give myself a few months of caution. You know that things can happen, so I can't define things months in advance after a year without competing."

"My ambition is to try to stop to give myself an opportunity to enjoy next year" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal looks on at Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal had earlier hinted at the possibility of his retirement from professional tennis in 2024.

Speaking at a press conference at his academy last year, the Spaniard insisted that he wanted to "enjoy and try to say goodbye to all the tournaments" where he had enjoyed success during his career.

"My ambition is to try to stop to give myself an opportunity to enjoy next year, that’s probably going to be my last year on the professional tour," Nadal said during the press conference (via CNN). "That’s my idea, even then I can’t say 100% because you never know what can happen."

"But my idea and my motivation is to try to enjoy and try to say goodbye to all the tournaments that have been important for me in my tennis career during [next] year, and just try to enjoy that, being competitive and enjoying being on the court, something that today is not possible."

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here