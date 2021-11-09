Dominic Thiem announces ATP's goals to protect the environment 

Dominic Thiem has been a passionate advocate for environmental issues and the need for action against climate change over the last few years.

In a recent development, on the part of the ATP, the Austrian revealed the association's plans to target Net Zero Emissions by 2040.

"Climate change. It's the single greatest challenge of our times. In tennis, we already feel its effects. Heatwaves, bushfires, floods," Thiem said. "Time is running out to protect our planet and our game. It's up to us to find solutions. To step up to the challenge."

Thiem also announced the ATP's new membership in the United Nations' Sports for Climate Action cause.

"This month the ATP is proud to become a member of the UN Sports for Climate Action," he added. "It's a long-term commitment that will see us work towards Net Zero (emissions) by 2040. Through ATP serves, we look forward to serving that journey, and inspiring others to make a difference - no matter how small. It's time to act, to think big, do what we can, and work together."

While attending a virtual sports summit recently, the Austrian also emphasized how tennis-related travel was causing environmental issues, before calling upon other international sportspersons to step up for the cause.

"Sports is a huge stage, the biggest athletes in the world have a big fan base," Dominic Thiem said. "To take care of the planet, to turn things around — the time is now. We don't have any time to do that (take care of the planet), it would be great if athletes in the biggest sports in the world were going in this direction."

"I am proud to see the ATP step up and make a long term commitment to protecting our planet" - Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem has been an advocate for affirmative action against climate change for some time now. Following the announcement, he said he was proud of the steps that the ATP are taking.

"I am proud to see the ATP step up and make a long term commitment to protecting our planet. This is something very close to my heart," he was quoted as saying by the ATP. "Climate change impacts everyone and as players we are already feeling its effects in places we play."

"I encourage everyone in tennis to get involved in whatever way they can. Together we can make an incredible impact," he added.

