Dominic Thiem is in awe of Big 3, says they "have given tennis a new dimension"

While the likes of Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Juan Martin del Potro have occasionally posed a threat to the Big 3 over the years, injuries and inconsistency have prevented them from maintaining their status quo. A new challenger has been the need of the hour, and to answer that call stepped forward Austria’s Dominic Thiem.

The current World No. 3 has come the closest to toppling the Big 3 in recent years as he has enjoyed considerable success against the legendary trio. However, Thiem has frequently fallen just short when it has mattered the most - in Grand Slam finals.

In a recent interview with El Tiempo, Dominic Thiem spoke both about his experience of Grand Slam finals and about facing the Big 3.

Fighting Rafael Nadal in Paris is probably the biggest challenge I've had in my sports career: Dominic Thiem

Since the beginning of 2018, only Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have played in more Grand Slam finals than Dominic Thiem. The Serb leads the pack with five finals, followed by Nadal who has four, and then comes Thiem at three.

However, unlike the duo, Dominic Thiem has not won a single one of them, falling short to Nadal twice and to Djokovic once. The Austrian, who is considered the second best clay-courter by many right now (after Rafael Nadal, of course) made the final at Roland Garros in 2018 as well as 2019.

Dominic Thiem has played Rafael Nadal in two French Open finals

However, Nadal was impossible to breach for Dominic Thiem as he succumbed in both the finals. With respect to the first final, where he lost in straight sets (6-4, 6-3, 6-2), Thiem feels that he had ‘no chance’.

“Well, I must be clear, in my first final at Roland Garros, against Rafael Nadal, I had no chance of beating him, we all know what he can do in that tournament." said Thiem. "Fighting Nadal in Paris at Roland Garros is probably the biggest challenge I've ever had in my sports career. Rafa is very dominant over the brick dust.”

Dominic Thiem and Rafael Nadal at 2019 French Open

In next year’s final (2019), Dominic Thiem did put up a better show as he managed to take a set off the greatest clay-courter in the history of the sport. That itself is an achievement not many can boast of against the Mallorcan at the French Open.

The performance gave Thiem a bit of belief, but also reinforced his respect for Rafael Nadal on clay.

“When I reached my second final in Paris I had a better performance against Nadal," Thiem said. "I think I showed fantastic tennis, even when it wasn't enough to beat it. One thing is certain: Rafa is the best clay player.”

When playing against Novak Djokovic, you can't make mistakes: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem lost the 2020 Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic

In his third appearance in a Grand Slam final (2020 Australian Open), Dominic Thiem was up against seven-time (eight now) Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic. Despite being the underdog, Thiem produced some scintillating tennis to take a two sets to one lead against the mighty Serb.

Dominic Thiem even had break points on Djokovic's serve early in the fourth set, but was unable to convert them. The World No. 1 went on to win the final in five sets (6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4), and Thiem was left ruing his missed opportunities.

“Yes, in my third final, this year at the Australian Open, the chances were very close, it was an epic match," Thiem said. "When playing against the best players, like Novak Djokovic, you can't make mistakes, even the little ones can decide whether to win or lose.”

My wins over Big 3 are very special moments of my career: Dominic Thiem

The Big 3 have lost a total of 14 matches to Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem has played a total of 32 matches against Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer. And he has won a remarkable 14 out of these.

The Austrian has won a minimum of four matches against each member of the Big 3, which is an incredible feat at a time when tennis is desperate for a new champion. These victories against the legendary trio are all ‘special moments’ in Thiem’s career as he explained:

“I have been able to compete with the three best players in history for a few years. I have won spectacular matches against the big three, these are very special moments in my sports career.”

Dominic Thiem after beating Roger Federer at last year's Indian Wells final

Despite his urge to topple the Big 3, Dominic Thiem holds each of them in the highest regard possible. He believes that Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have given a ‘new dimension’ to tennis.

“The rivalry between Federer, Nadal and Djokovic is legendary and not only in our sport, it is a rivalry that transcends. These three boys have given tennis a new dimension,” Thiem added.