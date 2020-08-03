While regular training and practice sessions play a part in every top sportsperson's success, a major portion of it is also affected by their diet. Tennis being a grueling individual sport requires the top players to have near-perfect physical condition in order to compete at the highest level. And that is true for Roger Federer as well.

At the age of 39, it is more important than ever for Federer to maintain a balanced and nutritious diet. And that diet is not a secret anymore, as the man himself shared some details of it in a recent interview with one of his sponsors - Barilla.

Pasta And Preparation: Roger Federer Reveals His Secret For A Balanced Diet - https://t.co/alB0Ny9Tor pic.twitter.com/EPjNXDr0rd — UbiTennis (@UbiTennisEng) August 2, 2020

While discussing his eating habits, Roger Federer also spoke about the importance of having dinner with family.

Whatever you do, you have to do in moderation: Roger Federer

Roger Federer enjoying a rare lavish meal

Swiss star Roger Federer has been in the news lately because of his wonderful gesture towards the two Italian girls - Carola and Vittoria - who had gone viral with their rooftop tennis video. The Swiss surprised the duo with a visit arranged by Barilla, and also played a bit of rooftop tennis himself.

After the completion of the shoot, the Italian pasta brand managed to have a conversation with Roger Federer about his diet. The 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed the philosophy behind his culinary preferences by saying:

“The secret to a healthy and balanced diet stays all in moderation. Whatever you do, you have to do it with moderation, but you also need to enjoy food,” said Federer.

Roger Federer before digging into a portion of pasta

With nerves at play before matches, it is important for players to have just the right food and in the right quantities. For Roger Federer, the preferred pre-match food is pasta. Incidentally, pasta is also the choice of his rival and friend, Rafael Nadal.

“Pasta has always worked very well for me before matches," Federer said. "I’ve eaten pasta almost before every game, and I’ve played almost 1500 matches now, and I still love it like the first day. It is important to stay healthy.”

A healthy diet is important for Roger Federer

A healthy and well-balanced diet not only strengthens the body but also aids in the recovery process. At his age, it is vital for Roger Federer to get the required nutrition in order to cope with the high intensity sport of tennis.

Roger Federer likes to have dinner with his family whenever possible

Spending time with family is important for Roger Federer

With the kind of schedule that Roger Federer has when he’s active on tour, it is difficult for him to spend time with his family, let alone share a full meal with them. But the Swiss family man tries his best to make sure that his family sit together for meals as much as possible.

With the lockdown in place (and his lengthy rehab from injury) going on for a good part of the year, it has lately been easier for the Federer family to come together for a meal. The legendary Swiss elaborated upon his tradition by saying:

“We really take a big effort and make sure we get all together at the table maybe once or twice a day, definitely several times a week.”

Roger Federer is looking to be back in action in 2021

Roger Federer likes to connect with his family, and especially so during meal times. The Swiss finds the process to be quite necessary in order to ‘catch up’.

“I think it’s important to talk about our day, about what has happened, and not to just sit down, eat quickly and run away," Federer said. "For me it is part of a nice unwinding of the day or even a great way to see each other and catch up, because our lives are all very busy.”