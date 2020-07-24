Pasta, white rice, fish: Rafael Nadal on how he avoids 'risks' with his pre-match meals

Rafael Nadal is considered by many - including a number of his opponents - to be the strongest and most physical player on the men's tour. And the Spaniard has often said that he owes his power and agility to his strict routine - his training, his nutrition and his conditioning.

In a recent live session with Kia Motors, Rafael Nadal again touched upon the topic of nutrition and his dietary routine, giving out a few details that were perhaps unknown to the fans before.

"The routine is very similar, you don't want to take risks with your food," the 34-year-old said about his eating habits before and after games. "Pasta, white rice, fish before a game."

The World No. 2 had recently revealed specific aspects of his diet while speaking to MAPFRE, including the fact that he consumes a whopping 172kg of fruit every year. He had also revealed that on average, he spends about 568 every year just to receive therapy on his body.

In addition to those basics, Nadal also consumes a lot of energy drinks - along with the occasional treat.

"I also drink energy drinks to stay hydrated and fit for battle," the Spaniard continued. "For after games, some drinks and the food is already a little more relaxed, I have what I like."

'Have found routines at home' - Rafael Nadal on life during quarantine

Rafael Nadal at Australian Open 2019

During the course of the interactive session, Rafael Nadal also revealed how he has coped with the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked how he spends his time during quarantine, he replied that he likes to stick to the routine designed by his team.

"I have found routines at home," the 19-time Grand Slam champion said. "Gym machines have been sent to me from the academy and I have been in contact with my team, who sent me the training sessions and I have followed him, accepting the situation we have lived through and adapting ourselves to the conditions."

The Spaniard also revealed that he took the opportunity of the break to explore newer interests and learn new things. He especially built on his hobby of cooking which, as many may know, is one of his favorite pastimes.

"I cooked almost every day," Rafael Nadal said on his activities outside of training. "I also read, watched documentaries, learned things."

There are plenty of doubts about whether the World No. 2 will play this year's US Open, given that he had cited safety concerns at the tournament earlier. His uncle Toni and coach Carlos Moya have both claimed that it would be 'impossible' for the Spaniard to play all the events set to take place amid the tour restart.

Rafael Nadal has already announced his presence at the Madrid Masters, which is set to take place the day after the US Open final. He has also been seen practicing almost exclusively on clay, making many question whether he will defend his crown at Flushing Meadows this year.