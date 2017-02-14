8 best pictures of Roger Federer's family

Roger Federer is a devoted family man - and these pictures show you why.

by Slapstick Top 5 / Top 10 14 Feb 2017, 19:22 IST

Former World No. 1 Roger Federer, who is having a mammoth comeback in 2017, is known to be perhaps one of the most family-oriented players on Tour.

He has twin daughters, Myla Rose and Charlene Riva, who were born in 2009, and twin sons, Leo and Lennart, affectionately known as Lenny, who were born in 2014. The children are often seen at their father’s tennis matches, accompanied by mother Mirka and their nanny.

Here’s a look at some of the sweetest pictures of the family – and they prove just how devoted a family man he is.