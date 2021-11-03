In conversation with Toni Kroos, Dominic Thiem reveals his first few matches against the Big 3 were "really difficult" but now he approaches them like it's any other match 

Dominic Thiem is gearing up to return to court in just over a month and has cleared the air about rumors surrounding his vaccination status through a strong statement on social media. Later, he appeared on Einfach mal Luppen, a podcast hosted by Real Madrid FC midfielder Toni Kroos and his brother Felix Kroos where he discussed playing in the same era as the Big 3.

In a candid conversation with the brothers, Thiem revealed it was initially not easy playing Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, the Big 3 who he grew up admiring on TV.

"The first matches against the big names (Federer, Nadal, Djokovic) were really, really difficult because you know them from TV, you practically adore them and want to go where they are and then it doesn't take that long and suddenly you're facing them," Thiem said.

Speaking about the added pressure during his matches against the Big 3 initially, the Austrian attributed it to the reputation they had built for themselves over the years.

"You not only have to defeat them playfully, but also defeat their legendary status," Thiem added.

Over time he began to approach matches against the Big 3 like any other match, the world no 12 said.

"The more matches you play against the legends, the more normal it becomes. After a certain time, I went into it like any other match, with the sole aim of winning. And then I didn't really care who was on the other side," Thiem stated.

Next generation of players have the potential to be great ambassadors of the sport: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem at the 2014 BNP Paribas Masters - Day One

Asked about the future of tennis and if the sport will lose some of its sheen after the retirement of the Big 3, Thiem said the next generation will "follow in their footsteps" and have the potential to become great ambassadors of the sport.

"At least half of the tennis fans are fans of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. We [must] play well and follow in their footsteps so that the people who are now mainly [watching] because of the three, follow the sport and stick with it," Thiem said.

"We are on the right track with players like Tsitsipas, Zverev and Medvedev who are also at the forefront of the Grand Slams," Thiem added.

Asked about the upcoming youngsters to watch for, Thiem was quick to name Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who both performed exceptionally on the Tour this season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"Sinner pushed me out of the top 10 and Alcaraz will be there sooner or later. And I think these are the two who are the very best [at the moment]," Thiem said.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan