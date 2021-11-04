Dominic Thiem calls for greater investment in the Futures, says the prize money is "like it was before we were even born"

In a recent appearance on the Einfach mal Luppen podcast hosted by Real Madrid FC midfielder Toni Kroos, Dominic Thiem spoke of the need to make the Futures and Challengers tours more financially viable for players.

"It is true that there is always more prize money at Grand Slams and major tournaments. That has increased continuously," Thiem was quoted as saying by Kronen Zeitung. "If you look at the Futures, the prize money is like it was before we were even born," he added.

Thiem went on to say that the tennis associations of the four countries that hold the majors must invest a part of their profits in the Futures to help in the growth and development of young players.

"The four Grand Slams make so much money. The four associations of these countries are by far the richest," he said. "They should add a small percentage to the Futures. This could at least allow the players to make some money. Now it's still the case that you make a minus (loss) even if you win the tournament. That was not supposed to be like that," he added.

Thiem, who is recovering from a wrist injury that he sustained in June, is set to make his competitive return in Abu Dhabi in December ahead of the Australian Open.

The Austrian won his first Grand Slam at the 2020 US Open, but has struggled to maintain that form, exiting from the top-10 in the world rankings.

"Italy brings out one top player after the other" - Dominic Thiem praises the Italian association's investment in tennis

Team Italy at the 2021 ATP Cup

Thiem also spoke about the progress that Italy has made in developing young players.

"You've got most of the players in the top 100 and so many young players. The association puts a lot of money into the national tournaments," Thiem said. "Then the players can compete with international top players within a radius of 100 or 200 kilometers, but they don't have to travel far and can maybe even sleep at home. That is extremely reflected in the budget. Italy brings out one top player after the other. That certainly has a lot to do with it," he asserted.

