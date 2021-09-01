Dominic Thiem calls Naomi Osaka a "big, big champion", says she's "probably the best hardcourt player out there"

Two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka came into Flushing Meadows this year riding a poor run of form. The Japanese has struggled with her form and confidence ever since lifting the Australian Open title earlier this year, and that has shown in her results.

However, men's defending champion Dominic Thiem still believes Osaka is capable of turning things around in New York, given her hardcourt skills and champion's mentality.

Naomi Osaka caused up a storm when she refused to do press at Roland Garros, following which she withdrew from that tournament as well as Wimbledon. In her lost two tournaments - the Tokyo Olympics and the Western & Southern Open - the 23-year-old has exited at the third-round stage.

But Osaka has proven herself on the big stage several times over the last few years. She has won the US Open twice - once with full capacity (2018) and once behind closed doors (2020).

During his appearance on Tennis Channel on Tuesday, Dominic Thiem credited the Japanese star's ability to perform in different kinds of circumstances as a big plus point.

"I think she can do it, I mean she's a big, big champion," Thiem said. "She won the US Open once where there was so much noise, when there was a full crowd again. And she won it last year when there were almost zero people in the stadium. So she knows how to do both. And definitely, she can do it again."

Having won four of the last six hardcourt Grand Slams, Naomi Osaka is widely considered the best player in the world on the surface. Dominic Thiem echoed that sentiment, and added that she is the favorite to win the US Open this year alongside World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

"I mean, she's probably the best hardcourt player out there. So besides Barty, she's the big, big favorite," Thiem said.

Naomi Osaka has been handed a tricky draw at the US Open

Naomi Osaka at the 2021 US Open

Naomi Osaka is seeded third at Flushing Meadows this year, but her path to the title is littered with tough obstacles. The Japanese is in the opposite side of the draw as Ashleigh Barty, but she does have to deal with World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka as well as 2020 runner-up Victoria Azarenka.

Prior to that though, Osaka is projected to take on one of Coco Gauff or Angelique Kerber in the fourth round. Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep and Olympics bronze medalist Elina Svitolina are also in her quarter.

The 23-year-old is all set to take on Olga Danilovic in the second round on Wednesday, which is a tricky encounter in itself.

