While players like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have indicated their reluctance to participate in the US Open, World No. 3 Dominic Thiem has announced that he is willing to travel to New York if the Grand Slam takes place.

With America being the worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic, the decision on hosting the US Open is still up in the air. But as reported by L'Equipe, Dominic Thiem has declared that if the situation permits and the Grand Slam takes place, he will be there.

"I won't be playing in Washington anyway. I will only be playing in Cincinnati and the US Open. The decision (whether the US Open will take place) is not in our hands," Dominic Thiem conveyed.

Thiem is currently playing a grasscourt event in Berlin, and he intends to fly to the US after his 'exhibition tour' in Europe comes to an end.

Another week, another surface, another exhibition event, another final for Dominic Thiem. Gets Berrettini tomorrow. https://t.co/sUL7oAesyc — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 14, 2020

With the entire world reeling due to the pandemic, things have gotten especially bad for the tennis fraternity since the Adria Tour disaster last month. The ATP tour, which is scheduled to restart from 14 August, has come under the scanner following the coronavirus breakout at Novak Djokovic's grand exhibition tournament - whose Belgrade leg was won by Dominic Thiem.

Dominic Thiem won the Belgrade leg of Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour

Recently, both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic confirmed their participation in the postponed French Open, which will be held in September. But when it comes to the US Open, neither of them is sure about travelling to New York.

Thiem, the 2020 Australian Open finalist, has been pretty active ever since the lock-down regulations have been relaxed, and is clearly the most match-fit of all players. The Austrian is eager to go to Flushing Meadows, but realizes that there is a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the hardcourt Slam.

"It is up to the American Tennis Federation, the American government and the mayor of New York to decide. It depends on the situation there, it is all on very unstable ground and it is anything but certain that the tournament will take place," Dominic Thiem said.

It would be risky to go without your physiotherapist: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem at US Open 2019

Although Dominic Thiem might be willing to travel to the US Open, the 26-year-old has also been critical of the safety measures proposed by the USTA. Thiem recently expressed that it would be difficult to travel without his physiotherapist, and suggested that the US Open consider allowing at least 3-4 people to accompany each player.

"In my opinion, this is a terrible mistake. They should allow us to bring three of four people," Thiem said.

The coronavirus crisis has brought in several changes to tennis, and it is unlikely that the players will be allowed to travel with a large entourage. Even if the US Open does go ahead as scheduled on 31 August, the safety protocols undertaken would be immense - especially after the Adria Tour mishap.