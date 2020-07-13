"It is a terrible mistake" - Dominic Thiem slams US Open 2020 restrictions

Dominic Thiem criticized the US Open protocols, which propose to allow only one member in each player's entourage.

Thiem echoed the sentiments of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who had earlier called the restrictions too 'extreme'.

Dominic Thiem has joined World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in voicing dissent against the US Open 2020 and its coronavirus-related safety protocols.

Novak Djokovic had previously stated he was considering skipping the 2020 US Open as he was not on-board with the strict measures being proposed by USTA. The Serb had pointed out how bringing only one member from his coaching team for the upcoming Grand Slam wouldn't be "sustainable".

Just like the the Serb, Dominic Thiem has also expressed his doubts about the viability of the US Open if such rules are imposed. Thiem weighed in on the whole situation while speaking to Austrian tabloid Krone.at.

It is very risky to go to such tournaments without your own physiotherapist: Dominic Thiem

When Djokovic had voiced opposition to USTA's rules, he had particularly pointed out the limited access to the courts and the limited team personnel. Dominic Thiem harped on the latter point too, as he believes it would have a negative impact on the players' preparations.

"In my opinion, this is a terrible mistake. They should allow us to bring three of four people," Thiem said.

Although the health crisis continues to plague the entire world, the organizers at Flushing Meadows are optimistic about the event going ahead as scheduled on 31st August - albeit under certain guidelines.

The USTA-imposed restrictions would mean that players like Dominic Thiem, who usually travel on the tour with a large entourage, wouldn't be able to get their fitness coach, training partner, fitness trainer and other assistants along. For someone with a physical style of play like Thiem, that could prove to be particularly detrimental.

"It is very risky to go to such tournaments without your own physiotherapist," the Austrian said.

Dominic Thiem had also spoken earlier about how it would be tough to go deep at both the US Open and Roland Garros, the latter of which will take place in Paris by the end of September. The Austrian intends to play at both events, but the USTA restrictions just might impede his preparations.

"The presence of the coach is also very important, so it will be very complicated to have to choose between one or the other to accompany me in these tournaments," Dominic Thiem said.

Although the safety protocols haven't been finalized by the US Open yet, many believe it is unlikely that they will budge from the limit on player entourages. But with top stars like Djokovic and now Dominic Thiem speaking out against the restrictions, the USTA could well be forced to reconsider.