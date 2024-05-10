Dominic Thiem clears air surrounding his retirement from tennis, says 2024 will be his last season on tour

Dominic Thiem has said that he will be calling it a day on his tennis career after the end of the 2024 season. The Austrian established himself as one of the best players in the world in his prime and enjoyed an impressive career that saw him win the 2020 US Open, among other trophies.

However, he hasn't been the player he once was after his return to action in 2022 following a wrist injury he suffered in 2021. Thiem claimed not long back that his wrist injury resurfaced and lately, there were reports claiming that he would retire from tennis at the end of 2024.

He has now announced via social media that he would indeed be finishing his career after the end of the current season.

"Hello everybody, I have to tell you a very important, very sad but also a very beautiful message. The season 2024 is going to be my last one. I'm going to finish my career at the end of this season and there are some reasons behind it. Firstly of course, my wrist, it's not exactly the way it should be and it's not exactly the way how I want it. The second reason is my inner feeling. I was thinking about this decision for a very long time, I was thinking very carefully about it," Thiem said.

"Of course I was also thinking about my whole journey as a tennis player which was incredible. I had success, I won trophies I really never dreamt of. So the journey was really incredible, all the ups and downs, it was incredible experience which I am so thankful for. But at the end, I came to the conclusion that this decision to end my career at the end of this season is the only right one. I am very happy with it and I am also super excited for everything that's coming next," he added.

Dominic Thiem is among a few other players to have recently announced their retirement from tennis. The list includes former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza and Diego Schwartzman.