Dominic Thiem recently revealed that his old wrist injury resurfaced amid on-court struggles this season.

Thiem commenced the year at the Brisbane International, where he suffered a first-round defeat to Rafael Nadal. In the Australian Open first-round, the former World No. 3 put up a valiant fight but fell to Felix Auger-Aliassime in a five-set thriller.

Another first-round exit at the Szekesfehervar Challenger tournament saw Thiem remain winless in 2024 until mid-March. His first win came at the Zadar Challenger, defeating Filip Krajinovic in the opener. However, in the second round, he succumbed to a straight-set defeat against World No. 219 Lukas Neumayer.

On Wednesday, March 27, Thiem stated on social media that his recent struggles on-court have stemmed from a resurrection of the wrist injury that he initially picked up in 2021.

Thiem explained about developing discomfort in the wrist heading into the Szekesfehervar Challenger and it getting worse over time.

"Unfortunately, little bit before the Challenger in Hungary, the first tournament back for me, my wrist started to make some issues again. I started to have those clicks again which bothered me also straight after I came back from the injury three years ago. And also this strange feeling came back and yeah it turned to pain in the last weeks and there is a minor inflammation there," Dominic Thiem said on Instagram.

Thiem gave fans something to cheer about as he expects to return at the Estoril Open through a steady recovery process. He also thanked fans for their continued support.

"Right now the situation is that I turned down the volume a bit. I'm practicing little bit less, also little bit shorter because chances are good that I can make it to Estoril, that I can play there. That's the plan as well. I want to start playing there again which is my goal. And as always, thank you so much for all your support. It means the world to me and see you soon," the Austrian added.

"Dominic Thiem still has time if he's willing to pay the price" - Jimmy Connors on the Austrian's potential comeback on tour

Former World No. 1 Jimmy Connors believes Dominic Thiem can make a proper comeback on the tour if he is prepared to "pay the price".

During a recent episode of the Advantage Connors tennis podcast, Connors opined that Thiem has built a reputation and that it is still worth it at the age of 30.

"He still has his name and his reputation. Being 30, yes, it is worth it. You know, because he has, he still has some time if he's willing to pay the price," Jimmy Connors said.

Connors acknowledged Thiem's injury struggles but emphasized the need to give it everything on the comeback trail.

"Two years is difficult, I get it but if you continue the grind... you can say, I gave it everything that I could to try to get back into the best that I could be and have no regrets," he added.

Dominic Thiem is expected to be back in action at the Estoril Open, where he reached the quarterfinals last year. Quentin Halys won the match 6-1, 6-4, denying the Austrian a place in the last four.