Following his remarkable triumph at the US Open in August, Dominic Thiem began the hunt for his second title of the year at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, where he is the defending champion.

The Austrian spoke about defending the title in his home-tournament and what it means to be back in Vienna after a topsy-turvy year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Thiem's comments came following his win over Vitaliy Sachko in the first round of the tournament.

"It is an unbelievable feeling to play in such a mood in such a difficult time as this one, to come home to one of the most important tournaments for me," exclaimed Dominic Thiem.

For me it was the first match after Paris, these matches are never easy: Dominic Thiem reflects on win against Vitaliy Sachko

Dominic Thiem at Erste Bank Open 2020

Dominic Thiem went through the first round with a routine win over Sachko, but the contest was much more complicated than the 6-4 7-5 scoreline suggests. Vitaliy Sachko was able to push the World No. 3 all around the court and match all his shots for a sizeable chunk of the encounter.

In hindsight, the 27-year-old said he got an important win to start off his indoor hardcourt season in the Austrian capital.

"I've seen a bit of his previous matches. For me it was the first match after Paris, these matches are never easy," said Dominic Thiem. "Especially against an opponent I don't know. I certainly had my difficulties getting into the game, but I am generally satisfied, it was a lot of fun again."

Thiem now takes on Cristian Garin in the second round of the Vienna Open on Thursday, a player who has broken into the Top 20 of the world rankings this year with two titles.

The Austrian has been served up a difficult run to the final where he could face World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, given the fact that six of the Top 10 and 13 of the Top 20 players in the world are on display at the tournament.

Advertisement

Thiem could face Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinal and either Daniil Medvedev or Felix Auger-Aliassim in the semifinal in Vienna.

Thiem's presence has already been confirmed at the Nitto ATP Finals in London, where he was the runner-up last year. He will be looking to do one better and win the title to end a breakthrough year in the British capital, barring any injury or fitness concerns.