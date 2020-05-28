Dominic Thiem discusses veganism, blonde hair & football in 'Home Olympics' vs Ivan Rakitic

Dominic Thiem at 2020 Australian Open

Dominic Thiem caught up with the 433 yesterday as part of the 'Home Olympics' series, where he was accompanied by Ivan Rakitic. Thiem squared off against the Barcelona stalwart in a series of challenges, and revealed a few interesting tidbits along the way.

During one of the activities planned by 433, Dominic Thiem was asked whether he was vegan, and whether he had ever considered becoming one. Thiem is well-known for his environmental work and has contributed to a lot of wildlife conservation organizations, so many have wondered about his stance on animal products in his diet.

"Yeah, maybe after my career," Thiem replied. "Now, with all the travelling, it's pretty difficult. I'll try it maybe after."

Balanced nutrition is the key to making the best out of a vegan diet, and there are a number of plant-based foods available in specialty markets that can fulfill the human body's requirements. However, since tennis players are always on the road and have plenty to think about - from their team to their fitness - they are not always free to ruminate on their dietary choices.

Among current and former champions of the sport, the likes of Novak Djokovic, the Williams sisters and Martina Navratilova have turned to veganism. The change in diet has certainly not diminished their on-field returns, so Dominic Thiem could well consider the option too with some planning.

Dominic Thiem weighs in on the 'hair' discussion

As the series of challenges went on, Dominic Thiem was also asked what he does to maintain his hair. Thiem's frosted tips have opened up a polarized debate all over the tennis world ever since they first made an appearance during his successful 2020 Australian Open campaign.

"My hair routine? Well, nothing special!" quipped Thiem

"There's one thing for sure though, I need a hairdresser to do my hair again," he added. "All the lockdown was not good for my hair, that's a sure thing."

Dominic Thiem is not alone in ruing hair salons being closed across the world. But with the coronavirus-enforced lockdown shutting down all small businesses, everyone has had to make do with makeshift arrangements.

Dominic Thiem's frosted tips would put any 90s boy band to shame

Dominic Thiem talks about his love for football

While answering the questions with his usual candidness, Dominic Thiem made sure to put on his best game face during the challenges against Rakitic. This was not the first time Thiem was interacting with the Croatian central defender though; he had previously visited the Ciutat Esportiva of FC Barcelona (along with Alexander Zverev), sharing a few minutes with the players of the first team.

Asked about his favorite club, Dominic answered "Chelsea FC". That elicited a gasp from Rakitic, who has plied his trade for the Catalan giants since 2014.

Thiem is an avid Chelsea supporter, having visited the team’s home stadium Stamford Bridge and received a few pairs of personalized shoes from the club in 2016. Besides supporting the Blues, Thiem is also a keen follower of football in general, having sparred with Netherlands' Ajax Amsterdam in a friendly challenge.

The Austrian has even founded his own football club, 1. TFC Matzendorf, which invites his fellow tennis players to play charity games. Thiem himself played for the club after the end of the 2018 ATP season, along with countryman and good friend Dennis Novak.