Dominic Thiem has suffered an early exit from the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. However, amidst this loss, the Austrian's positive attitude remained unwavering.

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Theim 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-6 (10-8) in a five-set thriller. The match took place over two days, lasting three hours and 55 minutes.

Despite facing a setback by losing the first set and having the match suspended due to rain after just seven games into the second set, the former World No. 3 struggled to maintain his momentum upon the resumption of play the following day and ultimately lost the intense match.

During his post-match press conference, Dominic Thiem expressed his satisfaction with his performance and playing in such a highly intense match against a top 10 player and fighting until the very end.

"Yeah, of course. I needed that, because today also somehow felt different than in Madrid, for example, because the quality was really there today," Thiem said. "So here I am, you know, losing 6-7 in the fifth, playing a very good match, fighting unbelievable."

The Austrian acknowledged that the match has proven to him that he is "here" and capable of achieving "good things." Thiem further expressed that this match experience will serve as a strong motivation for him in the weeks to come.

"Yeah, it shows me that I'm here, that I'm able to do very good things still. Also motivates me for the upcoming weeks," he added.

"Dominic Thiem is a tough competitor" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

During the on-court post-match interview, Stefanos Tsitsipas gave his reflections on the match and his experience playing against Dominic Thiem.

Tsitsipas expressed his admiration for Thiem, emphasizing that the Austrian consistently brings out the best in him whenever they have the chance to compete against each other.

The Greek acknowledged the intense battle that he and Dominic Thiem both engaged in and commended themselves on an exceptional performance they put on for all present in the arena.

"Dominic [Thiem] is someone who has brought the best out of me every single time that we've had the opportunity to play each other. And it was quite frustrating at the same time. But this is tennis. I mean, we both fought hard today. We put out a show. Hope everyone enjoyed it," Tsitsipas said.

Tsitsipas acknowledged that Thiem is a formidable competitor and extended his best wishes to the former World No. 3 for his future.

"Dominic is a tough competitor," Tsitsipas said. "I wish him all the best in the future," Stefanos Tsitsipas added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will next face Andy Murray in the second round on Thursday, July 6.

