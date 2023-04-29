Dominic Thiem recently announced the launch of his eyewear brand, Thiem View, amid his ongoing participation in the 2023 Madrid Open.

Thiem kicked off his campaign in Madrid with a straight sets victory over Kyle Edmund in the first round. The Austrian saved each of his four break points en route to his 6-4, 6-1 win. The former World No. 3 is up against fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round.

On Friday, April 28, Thiem announced the launch of his new sunglasses brand, founded on the principle of "a tribute to nature." He shared that he was very excited to fulfill his lifelong dream of starting his own eyewear brand.

"SAVE THE DATE. It's time in one week! Launching my own brand THIEM VIEW! I can't express how excited I am about this! It's always been a dream of mine to start my own sunglasses brand and now it's coming true!! The principle on which my brand was built is "A tribute to nature". You will find out step by step what it is all about," he captioned the post on Instagram.

Dominic Thiem looking forward to Stefanos Tsitsipas clash at Madrid Open 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Dominic Thiem at the 2019 ATP Finals

Dominic Thiem stated that he was looking forward to taking on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round of the Madrid Open. The Austrian lavished praise on Tsitsipas, deeming him an "unbelievable" and "elegant" player who he loves to watch in action.

"Yeah, I am looking forward to that one a lot. I like him a lot, you know. Unbelievable player. I love also to watch his matches, very elegant and we had some great matchups, some big ones as well, ATP Tour Finals finals," Thiem said.

The 29-year-old added that he hopes to put on an "amazing match" against the Greek.

"The last one on clay actually, if I am not wrong, five years ago, so, very long time. During that time, we both made French Open finals, so I hope I can do well and make an amazing match," he added.

Dominic Thiem leads 5-3 in his head-to-head against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Austrian won their most recent encounter at the 2020 ATP Finals.

Thiem has enjoyed previous success at the Madrid Open, reaching two consecutive finals of the Masters event in 2017 and 2018. He also made deep runs into the tournament in 2019 and 2021, reaching the semifinals on both occasions.

