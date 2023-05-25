Former US Open winner Dominic Thiem partnered up with Marta Kostyuk as the two hit the nets together ahead of the upcoming French Open.

Thiem, a two-time French Open finalist, narrowly avoided playing in the qualifiers as Rafael Nadal's withdrawal granted him direct entry to the main draw. The Austrian will take on Argentine Pedro Cachin in the first round of the event. Thiem, 29, was eliminated in the first round in his last two appearances at Roland Garros.

Kostyuk, 20, faces a tougher test as the Ukrainian will lock horns with reigning Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka in the opening round of the Paris Major. Kostyuk lost to Mayar Sherif in the first round of her 2022 French Open campaign. The previous year, she reached the fourth round, her best performance at Roland Garros.

Marta Kostyuk and Dominic Thiem trained together in Paris as they gear up for their respective opening round matches scheduled for May 28.

How has Dominic Thiem performed in the French Open?

2019 French Open - Day Fifteen

Dominic Thiem made his Roland Garros debut in 2014 as a highly rated 20-year-old. Since then, Thiem has competed in nine consecutive French Open events. In his maiden campaign, Thiem lost to Nadal in the second round of the Major.

In 2016, Thiem, then ranked 15th in the world, reached the semifinals of the tournament. Up against Novak Djokovic, the Austrian lost in straight sets. En route to the semifinals, he beat the likes of Alexander Zverev and David Goffin.

Dominic Thiem replicated the feat in 2017 as he reached the semifinals of the tournament again, only to lose to Nadal in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 6-0. In the quarterfinals, the Austrian avenged his previous year's elimination and beat Djokovic in straight sets.

Thiem reached his first final in 2018 and once again locked horns with Nadal. The Spaniard continued his winning streak against the Austrian as he won the 2018 title.

Thiem reached the final of the French Open in 2019 again. The then World No. 4 beat Gael Monfils, Karen Khachanov, and Djokovic to set up a clash with Nadal in the final. However, he failed to break his losing streak against the southpaw.

In 2020, Dominic Thiem reached the quarterfinals of the campaign and lost to Diego Schwartzman after a five-set thriller.

Poll : 0 votes