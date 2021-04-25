Dominic Thiem needs a different mental approach, I've never heard the word 'pressure' from the mouth of Federer, Nadal or Djokovic: Boris Becker

Boris Becker recently gave his thoughts on Dominic Thiem's ongoing mental struggles. Becker claimed that Thiem has to learn how to deal with pressure better, and that he needs some positive support from his team in this regard.

Dominic Thiem has failed to show any kind of consistency his US Open triumph in 2020. The Austrian did manage to make it to the title round at the ATP Finals last fall, but he has failed in every other event - including the 2021 Australian Open.

While persistent injuries have played their part in Thiem's dismal form, the 27-year-old recently revealed that he hasn't been at his best mentally either.

Speaking on the topic during a podcast, Boris Becker stressed that Dominic Thiem needs to be reminded of his vast talent and status in the upper echelons of the sport.

"Now the environment is required, which has to make it clear to him: 'Boy, you are one of the top favorites in Paris'," Becker said. "At 27, Dominic is in the prime of tennis, but needs a different approach to better deal with pressure."

Dominic Thiem has often admitted to putting undue pressure on himself. In fact, the Austrian recently claimed that he had invested every ounce of his efforts to win a Grand Slam for 15 long years.

In that context, Boris Becker suggested that Dominic Thiem is perhaps focusing too much on the element of pressure. The German pointed to the three current legends - Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal - and highlighted how the trio did not pay any attention to the pressure surrounding them in their quest to reach the top.

"I have never heard the word 'pressure' from the mouths of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic - although they should have some permanent pressure because of their success," Becker said.

Boris Becker believes Dominic Thiem's US Open triumph should have propelled him to even greater heights

Dominic Thiem with his 2020 US Open title

During the podcast, Boris Becker also opined that Dominic Thiem's US Open triumph should ideally have increased the Austrian's desire to get his hands on a few more titles. But Thiem has taken part in six tournaments since the US Open, and has failed to progress beyond the quarterfinals in five of those events (excluding the ATP Cup).

"If you've won your first Grand Slam tournament, you've tasted blood and you're hot for the next title," Becker said.

Becker also claimed there is pressure only "when it comes to survival or having to support a family." According to the German legend, those points don't apply to Dominic Thiem's situation.